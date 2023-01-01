Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Founding member of the Grateful Dead Bob Weir continues to bring music to Deadheads by working with various entities; here he pairs with Wolf Bros. (Don Was, Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane) for a seven song set of Grateful Dead material that was recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, both in Colorado, in summer of 2018. The set opens with a take on the Merle Haggard-penned "Mama Tried" which prominently features Greg Leisz on pedal steel. Leisz also adds flavoring to "Eyes of the World;" the nearly 16-minute jam eventually morphs into the thematically similar Marvin Gaye chestnut "What's Going On." Other long jams include "Terrapin Station Suite" which twists and turns through 20-minutes and "The Other One" which clocks in at 13-minutes. As is typical of Dead songs and the long ones in particular, many cuts here feature moments of improvisation. The set ends with takes on "Brokedown Palace," "Days Between" and perennial favorite "Ripple." Deadheads can't get enough of live Dead music and this set is no exception.

