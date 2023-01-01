.

Candlebox - The Long Goodbye


by Kevin Wierzbicki
Don't be too sad that Candlebox is calling it quits after 30-years; the band is currently on their farewell tour and The Long Goodbye is touted as the final Candlebox studio album. The group came out with a bang when their 1993 self-titled debut racked up more than four million units sold and they're going out the same way; maybe not with four million in sales but with an awesome album that fans will love. Opening track and current single "Punks" rocks with grunge overtones, paying homage to the scene that the Seattle band emerged from. While Candlebox quickly found success, they witnessed the premature demise of many a band that found fame fleeting, and that is the gist of what "Punks" is about. The cut has a great singalong hook as does "What Do You Need" while "Nails on a Chalkboard" finds vocalist Kevin Martin singing over a slow and simmering melody and beat that again is loaded with hooks that will have fans crooning along at the top of their lungs. "Maze," an acoustic song of appreciation for a lover, is the album's quiet moment, and yes, you get it by now, with a stellar vocal hook. The cornucopia of vocal delights comes to a head on "Foxy," a sugary-sweet slice of pop perfection with the earworm chorus "Shake, shake, shake till we're out of control." This song alone is nearly worth the price of admission here. The Long Goodbye appropriately closes with a song about the unstoppable passage of time; "Hourglass" has a bounce to it that belies the fact that it hints at the ultimate finality. Candlebox has had a good run and it ends here on a very high note. The group is rounded out with guitarists Brian Quinn and Island Styles, bassist Adam Kury and drummer BJ Kerwin.

Rating:

