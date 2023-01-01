

Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest

Treeline Music Fest - Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2023 - Columbia, Missouri

There's a new music festival set to debut in late summer in Columbia, Missouri. More accurately, the Treeline Music Fest is actually a new version of the city's beloved Roots N Blues festival which has entertained fans for years. New folks took over the event and renamed it while also diversifying the lineup away from strictly roots and blues performers. The festival will once again take place in Columbia's expansive Stephens Lake Park.

Headliners at Treeline Music Fest will include country music darling Jo Dee Messina, blues man Robert Cray, electronic pop stars (and Taylor Swift tour mates) MUNA, "sounds from another planet" act Japanese Breakfast, alt-country star Amanda Shires and influential hip-hop hit makers Salt-N-Pepa. Adding to the eclectic mix of performers will be Sierra Ferrell, Ethel Cain, Cyrus music clan member Noah Cyrus, Cam, Devon Gilfillian, Wilderado, Chapel Hart, Sasha Alex Sloan, Nicole Atkins and Halle Kearns. Rounding out the impressive lineup are garage rocker Olivia Jean, Post Sex Nachos, Katy Guillen & the Drive, acoustic specialists Lonesome Companions, Western States, The January Lanterns, Rochara Knight & the Honey Doves and Columbia's own LGBTQA+ community choir, The Quorus.

Treeline is easy to get to since the festival runs a free shuttle that picks up fans at various places in Columbia's downtown. There's also a secure bike parking area for those who wish to cycle to the festival. There are several options for festival passes including a VIP option. Find more information about Treeline Music Fest and purchase your passes here.

Columbia is a vibrant city with lots of fun things to do when you're not at Treeline and information for visitors is here.