Headliners at Treeline Music Fest will include country music darling Jo Dee Messina, blues man Robert Cray, electronic pop stars (and Taylor Swift tour mates) MUNA, "sounds from another planet" act Japanese Breakfast, alt-country star Amanda Shires and influential hip-hop hit makers Salt-N-Pepa. Adding to the eclectic mix of performers will be Sierra Ferrell, Ethel Cain, Cyrus music clan member Noah Cyrus, Cam, Devon Gilfillian, Wilderado, Chapel Hart, Sasha Alex Sloan, Nicole Atkins and Halle Kearns. Rounding out the impressive lineup are garage rocker Olivia Jean, Post Sex Nachos, Katy Guillen & the Drive, acoustic specialists Lonesome Companions, Western States, The January Lanterns, Rochara Knight & the Honey Doves and Columbia's own LGBTQA+ community choir, The Quorus.
Treeline is easy to get to since the festival runs a free shuttle that picks up fans at various places in Columbia's downtown. There's also a secure bike parking area for those who wish to cycle to the festival. There are several options for festival passes including a VIP option. Find more information about Treeline Music Fest and purchase your passes here.
Columbia is a vibrant city with lots of fun things to do when you're not at Treeline and information for visitors is here.
Share this article
Roger Waters Sets 'The Dark Side of the Moon Redux' Release- Greta Van Fleet Stream New Album- The Gaslight Anthem Bruce Springsteen Duet- more
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Shows Samurai Skills With Queen Classic- Pearl Jam 'Jeremy' Video's MTV Moonman Award Being Sold- more
Chris Stapleton Announces New Album 'Higher'- Brett Young Streams 'Let Go Too Soon'- Russell Dickerson Recruits Flo Ride- more
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest
Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery
38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip
Roger Waters Sets 'The Dark Side of the Moon Redux' Release
The Gaslight Anthem Share Bruce Springsteen Duet 'History Books'
Bad Wolves Deliver 'Bad Friend' Video
Thousand Foot Krutch Return With Adelitas Way Collaboration
Blur Stream New Album 'The Ballad of Darren'
Brian Setzer Gets Animated For 'Girl On The Billboard'
The Beach Boys Classic Albums Go Dolby Atmos
Neil Young And Crazy Horse To Release Vinyl Edition Of 'Odeon Budokan'