

Concert Tickets

The live music lover on your gift list will be thrilled to receive concert tickets this holiday season. Here are our selections for some exciting shows coming in 2024 to venues across the nation; all are promoted by Danny Zelisko Presents.

Jan. 10, 2024 - Al Stewart & the Empty Pockets - Rialto Theatre, Tucson, AZ

On his last swing through Arizona Stewart was accompanied just by an additional guitarist; here he'll be rocking a full band as he plays hits like "Year of the Cat," "Time Passages" and favorites such as "On the Border," "Roads to Moscow" and "Nostradamus." A second Arizona show will take place Jan. 11, 2024 at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix.

Jan. 12, 13, 14, 2024 - Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons - Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino - Las Vegas, NV

Singer Frankie Valli will turn 90-years-old in 2024 so it's no surprise that his current jaunt is a farewell tour called The Last Encores. For now he's going strong and these three shows in his ongoing Vegas residency give fans an ample opportunity to see him perform live. Who can forget his legacy of hits including "Rag Doll," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Grease," "Walk Like a Man," "My Eyes Adored You" and "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)."

Feb. 22, 2024 - Leslie Jones - Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Kahului, HI

You've got to be kidding! The fantastic setting of beautiful Maui and a killer comedy show to boot? It's no joke as actress and standup comedian Leslie Jones brings her tour to Hawaii. A veteran of five years as a cast member and writer for "Saturday Night Live" and currently featuring in HBO Max's romantic comedy series "Our Flag Means Death," Jones has plenty to draw on for her material. She has also been named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People.

March 10, 2024 - The Moody Blues' John Lodge - Bardavon Opera House, Poughkeepsie, NY

Lodge was a member of the highly-influential prog rock band the Moody Blues from 1966 until the band's dissolution in 2018. During that time the bass man and singer wrote some of the group's most endearing songs including "Ride My Seesaw," "Eyes of a Child," "(Evening) Time to Get Away," "Isn't Life Strange" and "I'm Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band)." For this show Lodge will be performing the classic Moody Blues albumin its entirety along with a selection of other songs from throughout his career.

March 29, 2024 - Steve Hackett - Copernicus Center, Chicago IL

A member of Genesis back in their prog rock days, founding member of GTR and a prolific solo artist, guitarist Steve Hackett will treat concert goers to his Genesis Revisited show which includes the playing of that band's Foxtrot album in its entirety.one of the band's most-beloved early albums, is currently being celebrated on the occasion of its 50th anniversary. Steve will also perform highlights from throughout his solo career, during which he has released dozens of albums.

April 25, 2024 - Bruce Cockburn - The Smith Center For the Performing Arts - Las Vegas, NV

Beloved Canadian artist Bruce Cockburn always puts on a good show and among songs that he might play during this concert are his big hit "Wondering Where the Lions Are," "Dust and Diesel," "In the Falling Dark," "Let Us Go Laughing," "Pacing the Cage," "Lovers in a Dangerous Time," "States I'm In" and "If a Tree Falls." A master of acoustic guitar, expect Bruce to pick up his dulcimer for a couple of cuts too. Earlier this year Cockburn released a stellar new album calledwhich he will likely also feature.

