David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre

Longtime Crosby fans will be absolutely delighted that the singer has released his first ever live recording. Recorded in Port Chester, New York in December of 2018, Live at the Capitol Theatre presents a set of vintage and recent songs, an impressive batch of tunes performed with the Lighthouse Band (Becca Stevens on vocals and guitar, Michelle Willis on vocals and keys and Michael League on vocals, guitars and bass.) Choosing to play about 50% newer tunes accomplishes a couple of things; it shows that Crosby is still an amazing songwriter not interested in resting on his laurels while also showcasing the talent of the Lighthouse Band whose members also contributed to the songwriting. Crosby addresses the fact after opening cuts "The Us Below" and "Things We Do for Love," both from the Lighthouse album, telling the crowd that he knows you're not supposed to start a concert with two new songs, quipping that he's known for doing things you're not supposed to do. Crosby dips deep into his repertoire with two songs from his first solo album If I Could Only Remember My Name; the deeply introspective "Laughing" and a harmony-filled acapella take on "What Are Their Names." Other oldies include "Guinnevere," "Carry Me" and "Deja Vu" and the Lighthouse Band proves to be far more than a backup unit; "By the Light of Common Day" is a co-write with Stevens who also duets with Crosby on the cut. Stevens also gets lead vocals on her self-penned "Regina," a cut that's also filled with delicate guitar work. League co-wrote many of the songs here, including "The City" which Crosby introduces as a cut about New York City personified as a woman. Crosby closes the 16-song show out with a take on Joni Mitchell's generation-defining "Woodstock."

