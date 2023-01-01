

Daytona Beach is Rockville!

Daytona Beach, Florida is famous for its sandy shoreline, a place where people come to bask in the sun, fish, swim or just enjoy the view of the Atlantic Ocean. Of course the city is also famous for its premiere annual event, The Daytona 500 NASCAR race. But for the past few years Daytona Beach has also been garnering fame as the home of Welcome to Rockville, one of the nation's most-revered hard rock and heavy metal music festivals. Featuring top stars like Slipknot, Rob Zombie, The Cult, Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, Hardy, Pantera, Alice Cooper, Godsmack, Tool, Incubus and Deftones, Welcome to Rockville will shake Daytona Beach May 18 - 21, 2023. The fun takes place on the infield of the Daytona International Speedway.

Passes remain available for Welcome to Rockville but if you want one you should purchase it soon as numbers are now limited. Miss out and you'll miss shows by about 100 acts, including Puscifer, Trivium, Bullet for my Valentine, Suicidal Tendencies, Motionless in White, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, Chevelle, Pennywise, Coheed & Cambria, Filter, The Mars Volta, Sepultura and I Prevail. There'll also be a special pre-party show May 17 for those camping at the event that'll feature Hatebreed, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, Conquer Divide and Feast for the Crows. Master of Ceremonies at Welcome to Rockville will be Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin.

Set times for all Welcome to Rockville shows have now been announced. See them and purchase your passes here.

For information on all the other fun things to do while you're In Daytona Beach go here.