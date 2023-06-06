

Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field

Rob Grabowski caught Dead & Company In The Act during show at Wrigley Field In Chicago on June 6, 2023 as part of their Final Tour. Check out Rob's great review and photos!

The iconic Wrigley Field in Chicago was abuzz with anticipation as thousands of music lovers gathered to witness the legendary rock band, Dead and Company, in all their glory on their "Final" tour. With a cloud of smoke hovering over the ballpark, that wasn't from the Canadian wildfire, there was excitement and a sense of camaraderie, as fans from all walks of life united under the banner of the Grateful Dead's timeless music.

As the sun began to set, casting a golden hue over the stadium, the stage came to life with vibrant lights and the unmistakable sound of guitars tuning up. The crowd erupted into thunderous applause as Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and John Mayer took their positions on stage, joined by Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti, and Jay Lane, who officially took over following the amicable departure of co-founder Bill Kreutzmann. The familiar chords of "Playing in the Band" reverberated through the stadium, instantly captivating the audience and setting the tone for a memorable evening.

From the very first note, it was evident that Dead and Company was in top form. The seamless interplay between the musicians was a testament to their years of experience and deep connection to the music. John Mayer, who has admirably stepped into the role once held by Jerry Garcia, effortlessly channeled the spirit of the late guitar virtuoso, injecting new life into the timeless classics while still maintaining their essence.



The band's setlist was a carefully curated blend of fan favorites and hidden gems, ensuring a diverse musical journey that spanned the Grateful Dead's illustrious career. Songs like "Brown-Eyed Woman," "Terrapin Station," a cover of Martha And The Vandellas' "Dancing In The Street," and "Scarlet Begonias" ignited a wave of euphoria, as fans sang along with every word, their voices harmonizing in perfect unison.

One of the highlights of the night came during the extended jam sessions that showcased the band's improvisational prowess. Bob Weir's soulful vocals and distinctive rhythm guitar playing provided a solid foundation, while Mayer's dexterity and fluidity on lead guitar captivated the crowd. Mayer's guitar playing and vocals during "Sugaree" breathed a new life into a Jerry Garcia classic. The interplay between the two guitarists was nothing short of mesmerizing, as they engaged in a musical dialogue that transcended words and transported the audience to another realm.

Throughout the concert, the energy in Wrigley Field was electric. Fans danced, twirled, and embraced the free-spirited atmosphere that the Grateful Dead's music has always embodied. The band's infectious enthusiasm and joy for performing were palpable, and it was impossible not to be swept up in the collective euphoria that permeated the venue.

As the night drew to a close, Dead and Company bid farewell with an encore that left the crowd yearning for more. The ethereal notes of "U.S. Blues" echoed through the stadium, serving as a poignant reminder of the band's enduring legacy and the timeless power of their music.

In the end, Dead and Company's performance at Wrigley Field was a testament to the band's ability to carry the torch of the Grateful Dead's legacy while infusing their own unique energy and artistry. It was a night filled with soul-stirring music, communal celebration, and a profound sense of connection. The spirit of the Grateful Dead lives on, and Dead and Company continues to be the torchbearers of a musical legacy that transcends generations.

Will this truly be the "Final" tour? Time will tell but, like the famous line from the movie, 'Field of Dreams;' "If you build it, they will come". If Dead & Co. plays any ballpark, rest assured they will come and come and come!