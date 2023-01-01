

Disney Vinyl

Everything from Disney is instantly a collectible and these new vinyl titles from Walt Disney Records and their affiliated label Hollywood Records will be cherished by the Disney fan and the vinyl collector alike. And we have a special gift suggestion for those who love Minnie Mouse!

"Avatar: The Way of Water - Music from the Original Motion Picture" (Hollywood Records)

If you've seen either of the "Avatar" movies you're aware of Na'vi, the language spoken in the film by the Na'vi people. Na'vi is a fictional constructed language concocted just for the films and a few people speak the language to some extent and In the case of "Avatar: The Way of Water" star Zoe Saldana sings in the language. Saldana's performance of "The Songcord," the opening track here, is beautifully-rendered; the slow track exudes a palpable longing that you don't have to have seen the movie (or speak Na'vi) to feel. A big star closes out the record too as The Weeknd sings the hopeful "Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)." In between the two cuts is a lush score composed by Simon Franglen and performed by a very large orchestra with a 40-person choir. Largely instrumental, the score will bring the scenes of the movie back to life in your mind, from the dreamlike "Into the Water" to the understated "Leaving Home" and through to the vocal-enhanced number "Kids in Peril," the boldly-orchestrated "The Tulken Return" and the militant siege that is "Na'vi Attack." The quiet "The Spirit Tree" leads into The Weeknd's song and the end of the score. Packaged in a gatefold sleeve with awesome illustrations with a full-color inner sleeve with more cool graphics and credits, "Avatar: The Way of Water - Music from the Original Motion Picture" is pressed of aqua colored vinyl.

"Encanto" - Original Songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Walt Disney Records)

Famed for his work as composer and actor in the Broadway smash hit "Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda works here in a different vein to bring this animated film about a magically-empowered family living in "the encanto" in Colombia to life. The story in a nutshell is that the entire Madrigal family has magic except for teenaged Mirabel, and the fate of the entire clan may rest on her. Mirabel is voiced by Stephanie Beatriz and she sings the opening two cuts here; the chipper and dance-inducing "The Family Madrigal" (with other cast members) and Mirabel's "I don't have magic" lament "Waiting on a Miracle." Side A of the album ends with the pop song "Surface Pressure" sung by Jessica Darrow and most of the cast singing to the samba "We Don't Talk About Bruno." Beatriz teams with Diane Guerrero for "What Else Can I Do" to kick off Side B; also in the second half of the soundtrack are Sebastian Yatra singing in Spanish for "Dos Oruguitas," the hopeful "All of You (Album Version)" featuring Beatriz and the cast finally talking about Bruno, the lively "Colombia, Mi Encanto" sung in Spanish by Carlos Vives and Yatra reprising "Dos Oruguitas," this time in English as "Two Oruguitas." The songs here, being written by Miranda, are not dumbed down for a juvenile audience but kids who've seen the film multiple times will love singing and dancing along. Pressed on emerald green vinyl, this title also includes a colorful insert with lyrics. Order here (ad).

"The Nightmare Before Christmas Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" (Walt Disney Records)

The soundtrack to this beloved animated Tim Burton film is newly released on vinyl on 2-LPs in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the movie's 1993 release. With music composed by former Oingo Boingo front man Danny Elfman, the score is a fun listen as Elfman brought the playful and quirky nature of Oingo Boingo to the soundtrack. Already firmly established for a decade as one of the hottest soundtrack composers (and a GRAMMY Award winner for his score to the 1989 film "Batman"), "Nightmare" stands out as a fan favorite thanks partly to fun songs like the Oingo Boingo-ish "This is Halloween," the creepy "Jack's Obsession," the joyous imp choir of "Kidnap the Sandy Claws" and the old timey spookiness of "Oogie Boogie's Song" which is sung with great elan by Ken Page. Elfman himself sings the voice of Jack Skellington, the film's protagonist. Packaged in a gatefold jacket and presented on two LPs pressed on black vinyl. order here (ad).

LoFi Minnie: Focus - Various Artists (Walt Disney Records)

Here's a really interesting compilation that features chill-out versions of some of the most popular songs from Disney filmdom beginning with a version of "Hakuna Matata" from "The Lion King" that's performed by Purple Cat; the Elton John/Tim Rice tune is the perfect starting point for the set since hakuna matata is Swahili for "no trouble." Rounding out Side One are laid back versions of "How Far I'll Go" by Philanthrope, "Go The Distance" by mommy, "A Whole New World" performed by eevee and a dreamy take on "Into the Unknown" by Hippo Dreams with Julia Henderson. "Un Poco Loco" from the film "Coco" is performed by Krynoze to kick off Side Two; it's followed by Otesla doing "Almost There;" the cut is the only offering here that utilizes a prominent beat. The side finishes with "I Just Can't Wait to be King" by Epona, "You've Got a Friend in Me" by Jazzinuf and the "The Little Mermaid" favorite "Under the Sea" contributed by Kupla. The cover of this album portrays Minnie in her studio working on a painting and indeed the vibe here on this all-instrumental set is conducive to being creative. Pressed on purple orchid color vinyl. order here (ad).