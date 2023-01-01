

Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer Rock Chicago

Rob Grabowski and Tom Antonson caught Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer In The Act during show at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Check out Rob's photos and Tom's review!

This past Wednesday night Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinger blew the roof off the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill. The three bands packed the pavilion and brought unmatched energy, pyrotechnics galore, and of course, loud heavy music.

Opening the night was the Ukrainian metal sensation, Jinjer. From the very first note, it was clear that the audience was in for something special. Jinjer's dynamic performance showcased their ability to blend multiple genres seamlessly, and they did just that. The crowd was headbanging from the start of the show and the energy across the venue was unmatched.

Up next was Breaking Benjamin, who brought the entire venue to their feet. To say they have an impressive stage production would be an understatement. The stage production added a visual element that enhanced the overall atmosphere and really got the crowd rocking. They blazed through a 13-song set quite literally with pyrotechnics and graphics that took the show to a whole new level. They played hits such as "So Cold," "The Diary of Jane," and "I Will Not Bow" had the audience singing along at the top of their lungs.

Finally, after the dust settled, Disturbed took the stage and the crowd roared to life again. They provided the crowd with a truly visceral experience, and by the end of the set everyone was "Down With the Sickness". The show featured stunning visuals and pyrotechnics perfectly synchronized to the music, which helped the crowd to soak up the music in many different ways. The crowd was in for multiple treats throughout the 20 song setlist, such as covers of "Land of Confusion", "The Sound of Silence", which showcased Draiman's unparalleled vocal range, and plenty of Disturbed hits such as "Stricken" and "The Vengeful One".





Each band brought a unique set of talent, emotion, and energy, which the crowd fed off of the entire night. To say this tour was a spectacle would be an understatement with the shear amount of pyrotechnics and lights. All three bands brought a lot of energy, which the crowd gladly matched, making it a truly amazing night.



