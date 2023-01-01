

Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987

Here's a chance for vinyl fans to really do some serious rockin' with Dokken. This new box set collects the first four albums from the band, all released in the mid-1980s. While the band has released a handful of albums since and namesake Don Dokken fronts a version of the band today, the era represented by the albums in this box also represent Dokken's glory days. The lineup for the 1983 debut Dokken album Breaking the Chains was Don Dokken on lead vocals and guitar, George Lynch on lead guitar, Mick Brown on drums and Juan Croucier on bass and vocals, and the record, with driving rockers like "Nightrider," "Live to Rock (Rock to Live)" and the hit title cut, established Dokken as masters of melodic, radio-friendly metal. It didn't hurt either that Lynch played sizzling guitar throughout, notably on the live version of "Paris is Burning" that ends the record. Fans really started jumping on the Dokken bandwagon with the 1984 release of Tooth and Nail which featured Jeff Pilson on bass replacing Croucier who left to join Ratt. Not the greatest time to split; Dokken were now enjoying a meteoric rise thanks to Tooth and Nail hits "Alone Again" and "Into the Fire," followed up by smashes "In My Dreams" and "It's Not Love" from 1985's Under Lock and Key. Dokken weren't done racking up platinum just yet; the last of their releases from their heyday was the double-disc offering Back for the Attack from 1987 which spawned hits and favorites like "Dream Warriors" and "Heaven Sent." All albums are pressed on 180-gram audiophile vinyl and each title (except Breaking the Chains) includes an insert with photos and lyrics or credits. Housed in a sturdy slipcase, this nice memento for Dokken fans is made to last. Also available on CD. Order it here.