Duff McKagan - This is the Song

As a founding member of both Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver, Duff McKagan has certainly seen more than his share of lives going off the rails, and has glimpsed the underlying mental illnesses that were at the root of those shattered lives. So it's not surprising that McKagan's new three-song EP, his first new solo music in four years, honors Mental Health Awareness Month, which has been observed every May since 1949. And there's personal experience behind the new music. McKagan, speaking through his publicist, says, "This is the Song was written in the middle of a panic attack. I couldn't breathe and I couldn't see straight. I have thankfully found my acoustic guitar as a refuge. If I just hold on to that guitar, play chords and hum melodies, I can start to climb my way out of that hole." That notion plays out in the EP's title cut "This is the Song," a mournful-sounding yet positive tune where McKagan plays his acoustic and sings "This is the song that's gonna save my life, don't need no sympathy." The song is powerful and all the more so if you know the story behind the words. "Pass You By," also acoustic and wistful, sounds very much like something that Guns N' Roses might do in an unplugged moment. The slow and funky EP closer "It Can't Come Too Soon" uses organ as the lead instrument, rocks a little and is another song about triumphing over a bad situation. More information on Mental Health Awareness Month can be found here. Get the EP here.
Share this article
Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada Announce Metalcore Dropouts Tour- Black Sabbath- David Lee Roth- Country Goes Metal- more
Motley Crue '100% Done' With New Songs- Dolly Parton Rocks With 'World On Fire'- Disturbed's Draiman Opens Up About Depression- more
Corey Kent Scores First No 1 At Country Radio- Reba McEntire Joins 'The Voice' as Coach- Johnny Cash- more
Alicia Keys Reveals Keys To The Summer Tour Openers- Killer Mike Pays Tribute to His Mom With Two Part Short Film- more
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Black Sabbath Stream Children Of The Sea From Live Evil Reissue
David Lee Roth Shares New Episode Of The Roth Show
Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada Announce Metalcore Dropouts Tour
Stevie Nicks Adds Dates To North American Tour
Young The Giant Unplug For 'The Walk Home'
Cavo Share Cover Of New Order's 'Bizarre Love Triangle'
The Who Continue Their Reign On The Classical Charts