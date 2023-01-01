Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live

The legendary Duran Duran helped welcome September to Chicagoland at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island. Thousands of people packed the pavilion for this monstrous event. Local celebrities such as Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy were even in attendance for the big evening. The band was making a stop on their �Future Past� 40th anniversary tour with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers. To say the audience got a treat would be an understatement as the weather was perfect, with a tiny breeze coming off of Lake Michigan helping to cool fans with a crisp September air.
This show appealed to a vast majority of music lovers and fans between the three bands. Nile Rodgers, and his band Chic, kicked the evening off and Nile's ability to effortlessly blend funk, soul, and disco turned the lakefront into a party with thousands of people singing and dancing in unison. Nile Rodgers' timeless guitar licks and his band's astounding musicianship were a testament to the power of disco and funk.
Bastille brought amazing energy and a very unique and emotional indie-pop style to the crowd. They had the crowd singing giant hits such as "Pompeii" and "Happier", which was mesmerizing.
Then, in a wave of lights and synthesizers, Duran Duran took the stage and took the crowd on a musical voyage. The pioneers of the new wave and synth-pop movement have aged like fine wine and can still get the crowd moving and grooving. Simon Le Bon's voice soared through the lakefront, and the band' was as sharp as ever.
They played a 19-song set full of their biggest hits and had thousands of people singing along to songs such as "The Reflex," "Hungry Like the Wolf," and "Rio", which have stood the test of time for over four decades. The show and production were top-notch, including lots of interaction and appreciation between the bands and the audience for their decades of support. It was a show that will be remembered by all who attended for quite some time.
Share this article
Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Dates Due To Steven Tyler Injury- Red Fang Cancel Shows Due To Family Emergency- more
Bruce Springsteen Postpones September Concerts Over Medical Issue- Pearl Jam Postpone Indianapolis Show- more
Dierks Bentley Wraps Gravel & Gold Tour- Zach Bryan Spends Second Week At No. 1- Jimmy Buffett's Legacy Continues- more
Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live
Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone
Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation
Caught In The Act: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer Rock Chicago
Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Dates Due To Steven Tyler Injury
Red Fang Cancel Shows Due To Family Emergency
Metallica Stream Texas Performance Of 'Creeping Death' Video
Buckcherry Release 'Let's Get Wild' Video
Wind Rose Deliver 'Mine Mine Mine!' Video
Gunship Recruit Gavin Rossdale and Carpenter Brut For 'DooM Dance'
Aether Realm And Soilwork's Bjorn 'Speed' Strid Release 'Should I?' Visualizer
Riot Mike Reveals Autism Diagnosis