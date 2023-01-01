

Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live

Rob Grabowski and Tom Antonson caught Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille In The Act during show at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on Friday, September 1st. Check out Rob's photos and Tom's review!

The legendary Duran Duran helped welcome September to Chicagoland at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island. Thousands of people packed the pavilion for this monstrous event. Local celebrities such as Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy were even in attendance for the big evening. The band was making a stop on their �Future Past� 40th anniversary tour with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers. To say the audience got a treat would be an understatement as the weather was perfect, with a tiny breeze coming off of Lake Michigan helping to cool fans with a crisp September air.

This show appealed to a vast majority of music lovers and fans between the three bands. Nile Rodgers, and his band Chic, kicked the evening off and Nile's ability to effortlessly blend funk, soul, and disco turned the lakefront into a party with thousands of people singing and dancing in unison. Nile Rodgers' timeless guitar licks and his band's astounding musicianship were a testament to the power of disco and funk.

Bastille brought amazing energy and a very unique and emotional indie-pop style to the crowd. They had the crowd singing giant hits such as "Pompeii" and "Happier", which was mesmerizing.

Then, in a wave of lights and synthesizers, Duran Duran took the stage and took the crowd on a musical voyage. The pioneers of the new wave and synth-pop movement have aged like fine wine and can still get the crowd moving and grooving. Simon Le Bon's voice soared through the lakefront, and the band' was as sharp as ever.

They played a 19-song set full of their biggest hits and had thousands of people singing along to songs such as "The Reflex," "Hungry Like the Wolf," and "Rio", which have stood the test of time for over four decades. The show and production were top-notch, including lots of interaction and appreciation between the bands and the audience for their decades of support. It was a show that will be remembered by all who attended for quite some time.

