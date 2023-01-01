Over the course of that three decade career Everclear has endured its share of lineup changes but fans needn't worry; vocalist and front man Art Alexakis remains in charge and his voice is strong and instantly recognizable.
The show is introduced by former MTV personality Matt Pinfield right before the quartet launches into the title cut from their 1997 album So Much for the Afterglow.
The grunge-informed "Heroin Girl" comes early in the set as does another Sparkle and Fade cut, "Heartspark Dollarsign" and the Whisky crowd chimes in on vocals for "Father of Mine."
Alexakis introduces early song "Nervous and Weird" as being one of his favorite Everclear tunes and it's easy to hear that the song is clearly influenced by Nirvana.
"Fire Maple Song," "Wonderful," "Strawberry," "AM Radio" and "Local God" all come mid-set, with Alexakis announcing each song's title although the crowd surely knows them all.
The set finishes strong with big hit "I Will Buy You a New Life," which seems to be ubiquitous on TV these days, followed by the smash hit "Santa Monica." And speaking of the band's fondness for Nirvana, a cover of that band's "Molly's Lips" closes the show.
The two new studio cuts appended to the album are "Year of the Tiger" and "Sing Away" which is a great sing-along although the song's subject matter is suicide (Everclear tied in with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for the cut.)
Rating:
Share this article
Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Shreds Christmas Classic- Chris Slade Takes Fans Inside AC/DC For Cover Story- Imagine Dragons- more
Ace Frehley Announces 10,000 Volts Album With Title Track Video- Queen Rock Montreal Coming To IMAX Theatres- more
Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena
Holiday Gift Guide: Concert Tickets
Everclear - Live at The Whisky a Go Go
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition - AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Grateful Dead, Beatles, More
Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack
Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Shreds Christmas Classic
Chris Slade Takes Fans Inside AC/DC For Cover Story
Imagine Dragons Receive SoundExchange Hall Of Fame Award
Judas Priest Release 'Trial By Fire' Video
Rolling Stones Release 'Bite My Head Off' Feat Paul McCartney Lyric Video
Duran Duran Reveal Jonas Akerlund Directed 'Black Moonlight' Video
Scott Stapp Unleashes 'Black Butterfly'
Metallica Share Detroit Performance Of Lux AEterna