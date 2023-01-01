Everclear - Live at The Whisky a Go Go

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Everclear recorded their show at famed West Hollywood venue The Whisky a Go Go during their 2022 30th anniversary tour and here's the entire 15-song set along with two new studio tracks.

Over the course of that three decade career Everclear has endured its share of lineup changes but fans needn't worry; vocalist and front man Art Alexakis remains in charge and his voice is strong and instantly recognizable.

The show is introduced by former MTV personality Matt Pinfield right before the quartet launches into the title cut from their 1997 album So Much for the Afterglow.

The grunge-informed "Heroin Girl" comes early in the set as does another Sparkle and Fade cut, "Heartspark Dollarsign" and the Whisky crowd chimes in on vocals for "Father of Mine."

Alexakis introduces early song "Nervous and Weird" as being one of his favorite Everclear tunes and it's easy to hear that the song is clearly influenced by Nirvana.

"Fire Maple Song," "Wonderful," "Strawberry," "AM Radio" and "Local God" all come mid-set, with Alexakis announcing each song's title although the crowd surely knows them all.

The set finishes strong with big hit "I Will Buy You a New Life," which seems to be ubiquitous on TV these days, followed by the smash hit "Santa Monica." And speaking of the band's fondness for Nirvana, a cover of that band's "Molly's Lips" closes the show.

The two new studio cuts appended to the album are "Year of the Tiger" and "Sing Away" which is a great sing-along although the song's subject matter is suicide (Everclear tied in with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for the cut.)



Rating: