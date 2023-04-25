

George Jones Tribute Concert

Still Playin' Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones - April 25, 2023 - Huntsville, AL

The late country music legend George Jones was nicknamed The Possum because certain people thought his facial features resembled a possum. The moniker came about early in his career when he was still just a disc jockey in Texas, and Jones decided to embrace the nickname which stayed with him throughout his music business career. Jones, gone for a decade now, is still revered as one of country music's greatest songwriters and performers and his legacy will be honored by more than 20 country luminaries at the cleverly-named one-night-only event Still Playin' Possum on April 25 in Huntsville, Alabama. The show date is one day before the 10th anniversary of George's death.

Scheduled to perform and reminisce about Jones at Still Playin' Possum are Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Wynonna, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Trace Adkins, Sara Evans, Justin Moore, Jamey Johnson, Joe Nichols, Aaron Lewis and Michael Ray. Additional performers include Lorrie Morgan, Mark Chesnutt, Tracy Byrd, Tracy Lawrence, Dillon Carmichael, Gretchen Wilson, Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke and soul legend Sam Moore. And just added to the already spectacular lineup are the Oak Ridge Boys, Jelly Roll, Riley Green, Uncle Kracker, the Isaacs and Janie Fricke. There'll be a special appearance from Randy Travis and the entire affair will be filmed for later broadcast on television. Venue for the show will be the Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center. It is sure to be an evening of good music and good fun.

Tickets for Still Playin' Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones are available here.

