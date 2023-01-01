GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course

This Hollywood-based band begins their new album with the sublime groove of "One Too Many," a slow-paced reflection on (lost?) love full of gauzy vocals set to a piano-led melody, both provided by front man Craig "Fish" Fisherkeller. The cut is a sharp contrast from the electro-rocking "Happy Wife, Happy Life" which does not play out the way you'd expect; it is not about bringing home flowers and candy to a spouse. Rather it chronicles how the spouse in question achieves happiness by running wild. Speaking of running wild, the "PC Cut" of "East Hollywood Blues," which lyrically includes the not-quite-a-band-shout out "I just wanna get some" features a super catchy chorus of "I hate the girls in L.A.," indicating again that not all is well in love life land (the song is reprised with a "Nightmare Extended" cut at album's end.) "The Sheen" is punky and a bit snotty while "DiCaprio on the Cross," barely over a minute long, hammers home another catchy chorus, "And the Oscar goes to..." "Lock Step Love," for which the band has made a video, is dreamy pop and "Gold Star Girl" adds psychedelic overtones to a subdued groove, once again lyrically noting a disdain for a certain type of L.A. woman. But, as the album title professes, it's nothing personal of course.
