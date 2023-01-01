.

GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course


by Kevin Wierzbicki
Nothing Personal of Course

This Hollywood-based band begins their new album with the sublime groove of "One Too Many," a slow-paced reflection on (lost?) love full of gauzy vocals set to a piano-led melody, both provided by front man Craig "Fish" Fisherkeller. The cut is a sharp contrast from the electro-rocking "Happy Wife, Happy Life" which does not play out the way you'd expect; it is not about bringing home flowers and candy to a spouse. Rather it chronicles how the spouse in question achieves happiness by running wild. Speaking of running wild, the "PC Cut" of "East Hollywood Blues," which lyrically includes the not-quite-a-band-shout out "I just wanna get some" features a super catchy chorus of "I hate the girls in L.A.," indicating again that not all is well in love life land (the song is reprised with a "Nightmare Extended" cut at album's end.) "The Sheen" is punky and a bit snotty while "DiCaprio on the Cross," barely over a minute long, hammers home another catchy chorus, "And the Oscar goes to..." "Lock Step Love," for which the band has made a video, is dreamy pop and "Gold Star Girl" adds psychedelic overtones to a subdued groove, once again lyrically noting a disdain for a certain type of L.A. woman. But, as the album title professes, it's nothing personal of course.

Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Releasing Historic Live Recording- Luke Combs Shares 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old'- Queen Revisit Live Aid Rehearsals- more

Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Ad Appearance Previewed- David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of 'Mustang Sally'- Ghost Recruit Def Leppard's Joe Elliott- more

Metallica To Premiere New Album '72 Seasons' At Movie Theaters- Motley Crue First Rehearsal With John 5 Was 'Epic'- Foo Fighters Replace Pantera- more

Pantera Removed From Two Leading Music Festivals- Brendon Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Break Up- Motorhead- Motley Crue- more

advertisement
Reviews

GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course

Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

Latest News

KISS Releasing Historic Live Recording

Luke Combs Shares 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old' To Announce New Album

Walk off the Earth Deliver 'My Stupid Heart'

Atreyu Take A Swim With 'Drowning' Video

Queen Revisit Live Aid Rehearsals On The Greatest

Green Day Stream Expanded Nimrod 25th Anniversary Reissue

Young The Giant And Milky Chance Announce North American Tour

Singled Out: The Crystal Casino Band's City That Sleeps