

Ghost and Amon Amarth Rock Chicago

Rob Grabowski caught Ghost In The Act during show at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Check out Rob's photos and Diane Tragos' review!

It's been a little over a year since Ghost hit the stage in Illinois and their tour this year, Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023, began on August 2nd in California. Ghost trekked through the states and hit the Midwest with a spellbinding Ritual at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, Illinois on August 15th, 2023. You could not ask for a better summertime night of lakefront weather.

Taking the stage first, special guest Amon Amarth did not disappoint with the stunning tones of melodic Viking Metal. Both sides of the stage had Viking Warrior inflatables, center stage a Viking helmet and later in their set a gigantic inflatable dragon. The lead singer, Hegg, gets the crowd to raise their drinks as he does a toast with his large drinking horn before the song, "Raise Your Horns." Their heavy riffing style had the crowd on their feet as the diversity of the vocals, clean to a ferocious growl, gave way to their thunderous warrior spirit. When their set is over the curtain drops, there is a brief intermission, and it's time for the Papa/Tobias Forge and his Nameless Ghouls to take the stage.

Right from the Gates of Hell, Ghost kicks off the night with the dynamic and energetic song, "Kaisarion," and the crowd, or aptly named Congregation, screams with frenzied excitement.

The set list is comprised of 5 songs from "Impera" and all the fan favorites from previous albums. Papa/Tobias Forge is charismatic and effortlessly works the crowd as do his Nameless Ghouls who do not speak but comically communicate with body and hand gestures.

The concert was entertaining to say the least with spectacular fireworks, vivid lighting and their impressive church-like stained glass windows as their theatrical backdrop. Several times, Forge lets his Nameless Ghouls rule the stage as he discreetly makes costume changes and seamlessly reappears with a stunning new look. The energy of the music stirs the soul with disco-like beats, "Dance Macabre," to the pounding bass line in "From The Pinnacle To The Pit."

The cohesive blend of the instruments, lyrical lyrics, riveting lead vocals by Forge and the powerful harmony vocals are mixed with a tonality of 80's Rock and Heavy Metal. Forge was not ready to let the people of Chicago go home without an encore, so he gave his listeners not 1 but a 3 song encore.

Ghost captivates the young and old as there were many people who were dressed up in costume as Papa, white and black face paint mimicking the look of Papa or the vast majority sporting Ghost apparel. No doubt about it, Ghost puts on one Hell of a bewitching show!

Amon Amarth

Ghost