Graham Nash - Now

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Nash's last album, released in 2022, was a blast from the past as Live: Songs for Beginners/Wild Tales featured the songs from his first two solo albums, both released five decades ago. So then it's appropriate, in more ways than one, that his latest effort is entitled Now. First single "Right Now" is a mid-tempo rocker with pedal steel highlights that finds Nash portraying a man who despite any low points from the past, is pleased to be alive and doing his best to be a good man, right now. The positivity-filled cut is more a declaration of future intent than it is a reflection on days gone by, and in that respect too it makes for the perfect opening statement on the album. Beyond that it is memorable and catchy and displays Nash's penchant for seemingly effortless hook-filled songs. "A Better Life" continues the sentiment and plays out in a mood similar to the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young hit "Our House" while "Stars & Stripes" is about the elusiveness of the American dream which Nash delivers as an Americana piece, cleverly couching his commentary in a gentle country rock melody. As you would expect "Love of Mine" is a declaration of adoration but from the viewpoint of an apology for missteps in the relationship. The cut is slow and delicate, almost a lullaby, that approximates the way atonement with a lover who's slipping away would need to be approached. "Stand Up" is the album's full-blown rocker where band member Shane Fontayne rips it up on electric guitar; his playing highlights the urgency of Nash's message to wake up and become an active member of a society that's productive and equality-oriented, a musical raised fist if you will. Graham plays harmonica on loping country cut "It Feels Like Home," a song that very much recalls much of Neil Young's work, "Buddy's Back" is a reminiscence done in the style of Buddy Holly and closing cut "When it Comes to You" is another declaration of love that includes gauzy non-vocals that represent the heavenliness of the relationship. Nash mostly lets his band play all of the instrumentation on Now but he does play acoustic guitar on several cuts on this fine album.

Rating: