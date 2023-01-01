Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters

.

by Kevin Wierzbicki
Heroes & Monsters is a brand new hard rock band but many fans will be familiar with members of the trio's lineup of singer and bass man Todd Kerns (Slash and the Conspirators), guitarist Stef Burns (Y&T, Alice Cooper) and drummer Will Hunt (Evanescence.) These guys are all well-traveled journeymen and they show that they know their stuff as they come out swinging on opening track "Locked and Loaded," a pummeling cut that will, as the lyrics say, "blow you away." Burns has lots of hot solo time on the cut as he does throughout and tracks like "Let's Ride It" pair his guitar work with a catchy chorus and a bit of a Queen vibe for a radio-ready gem. "Angels Never Sleep" begins with a mellow mood and highlights Kerns' voice; eventually the band kicks in and rocks in a mode that sounds like a mash-up of Scorpions and Guns N' Roses. "Break Me (I'm Yours)" is the band's AC/DC moment and "And You'll Remain" is the 10-song set's closer. That song refers to a love relationship that'll hopefully last while the lovers are separated by distance but the "and you'll remain" sentiment can also apply to how fans will feel about this new band. Order it here.

