Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens

Steve Dawson - Eyes Closed, Dreaming
Dawson is a Canadian living in Nashville, known for his guitar playing prowess and he opens Eyes Closed, Dreaming with a cover of "Long Time to Get Old," a cut written by fellow Canuck, the late Ian Tyson. The soulful mid-tempo song features Dawson playing sweet slide guitar and harmonizing with guest singer Allison Russell. Dawson switches to nylon string guitar for the lead instrument on the self-penned (with pal Matt Patershuk) "A Gift;" mid song he plays a haunting pedal steel solo. Other covers included are a nice take on Bobby Charles' "Small Town Talk" (covered decades ago by Rick Danko), the Cowboy Jack Clement chestnut "Guess Things Happen That Way," famously covered by Johnny Cash, and album closer "Let Him Go on Mama," a wordy vocal with delicate picking that was written by John Hartford. About half the album is original Dawson or Dawson/Patershuk material though, including highlights "The Owl," an eerie cut again with Russell on additional vocals, "Waikiki Stonewall Rag," an instrumental where Dawson tears it up on his favored Weissenborn guitar as well as National guitar and ukulele, and the melancholy "Polaroid."
The Petersens - My Ozark Mountain Home
The Petersens are a family band based in Branson, Missouri where their show has long been a favorite. Besides their musicianship, something that makes their music so endearing is the honesty and wholesomeness with which it is performed, and there's big news in the Petersens camp regarding the title cut to this album. The City of Branson has named "My Ozark Mountain Home," a paean to the Ozarks where singer Katie Petersen's voice is as clear as a mountain stream as she describes the attributes of the area where Branson is located, as the first ever official song of Branson. The song is a Petersens original but in keeping with their popular show, the album is dotted with familiar covers meant for audiences to sing along to: "Annie's Song," "Take Me Home, Country Roads," "Amazing Grace" and even the Beatles with a take on George Harrison's Abbey Road masterpiece "Here Comes the Sun." The seven member group is a bluegrass band using instrumentation that includes fiddle, mandolin, piano, Dobro, upright bass, banjo and guitar.
