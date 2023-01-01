.

Jacksonville Jazz Festival


Spend the three-day Memorial Day weekend in Jacksonville swinging, grooving and be-bopping with stars like Ron Carter, David Sanborn, Chaka Khan and many others.

Jacksonville Jazz Festival - May 26-28, 2023 - Jacksonville, Florida


Jacksonville Jazz Festival

This Memorial Day weekend all the hep cats and kitties will be basking in the Florida sun and listening to three days of music as the Jacksonville Jazz Festival takes over downtown Jacksonville. Shows will take place on two stages, with the Groovin' Stage being located at Ford on Bay and the Swingin' Stage located at Riverfront Plaza. And here's great news, jazz fans: there is no admission charge for any of the shows, they're all absolutely free! Here's the performance schedule.

Friday May 26, Groovin' Stage


4:15 - 5:00 - Douglas Anderson School of the Arts Jazz Combo
5:30 - 6:30 - The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
7:00 - 8:00 - Ron Carter's Foursight Quartet
8:30 - 9:45 - Eric Roberson with Jeff Bradshaw

Friday May 26, Swingin' Stage


4:30 - 5:30 - Let's Ride Brass Band, Paris Winningham & The Pride
6:00 - 7:15 - Eddie Palmieri
7:45 - 9:00 - Carmen Lundy
9:30 - 11:00 - Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Saturday May 27, Groovin' Stage


4:30 - 5:30 - Cece Teneal
6:00 - 7:15 - Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y
7:45 - 8:45 - Pieces of a Dream
9:15 - 10:30 - Larry Carlton

Saturday May 27, Swingin' Stage


4:45 - 5:45 - LPT
6:15 - 7:15 - The U.S. Army Ambassadors Jazztet
7:45 - 9:00 - Marcus Miller
9:30 - 11:00 - Chaka Khan

Sunday May 28, Groovin' Stage


4:15 - 5:15 - Shawn Pfaffman
5:45 - 7:00 - Shemekia Copeland
7:30 - 8:45 - David Sanborn

Sunday May 28, Swingin' Stage


4:30 - 5:30 - TBA Big Band featuring Linda Cole & Joshua Bowlus
6:00 - 6:30 - The Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition Winner
7:00 - 8:15 - Samara Joy
9:00 - 10:30 - Charlie Wilson

The Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition, also free, will take place beginning at 7:00 on Thursday May 25 at the Florida Theatre. Competing will be Caelan Cardello, Andrea Domenici, Tomas Jonsson, Caili O'Doherty and Jenny Xu. They will be accompanied by Ulysses Owens Jr. on drums and Reuben Rogers on bass.

For more information on the Jacksonville Jazz Festival go here.

To plan a visit to Jacksonville go here.

