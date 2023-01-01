This Memorial Day weekend all the hep cats and kitties will be basking in the Florida sun and listening to three days of music as the Jacksonville Jazz Festival takes over downtown Jacksonville. Shows will take place on two stages, with the Groovin' Stage being located at Ford on Bay and the Swingin' Stage located at Riverfront Plaza. And here's great news, jazz fans: there is no admission charge for any of the shows, they're all absolutely free! Here's the performance schedule.
The Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition, also free, will take place beginning at 7:00 on Thursday May 25 at the Florida Theatre. Competing will be Caelan Cardello, Andrea Domenici, Tomas Jonsson, Caili O'Doherty and Jenny Xu. They will be accompanied by Ulysses Owens Jr. on drums and Reuben Rogers on bass.
For more information on the Jacksonville Jazz Festival go here.
To plan a visit to Jacksonville go here.
