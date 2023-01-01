

Jacksonville Jazz Festival

Spend the three-day Memorial Day weekend in Jacksonville swinging, grooving and be-bopping with stars like Ron Carter, David Sanborn, Chaka Khan and many others.

Jacksonville Jazz Festival - May 26-28, 2023 - Jacksonville, Florida

This Memorial Day weekend all the hep cats and kitties will be basking in the Florida sun and listening to three days of music as the Jacksonville Jazz Festival takes over downtown Jacksonville. Shows will take place on two stages, with the Groovin' Stage being located at Ford on Bay and the Swingin' Stage located at Riverfront Plaza. And here's great news, jazz fans: there is no admission charge for any of the shows, they're all absolutely free! Here's the performance schedule.

Friday May 26, Groovin' Stage

4:15 - 5:00 - Douglas Anderson School of the Arts Jazz Combo5:30 - 6:30 - The Dirty Dozen Brass Band7:00 - 8:00 - Ron Carter's Foursight Quartet8:30 - 9:45 - Eric Roberson with Jeff Bradshaw

Friday May 26, Swingin' Stage

4:30 - 5:30 - Let's Ride Brass Band, Paris Winningham & The Pride6:00 - 7:15 - Eddie Palmieri7:45 - 9:00 - Carmen Lundy9:30 - 11:00 - Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Saturday May 27, Groovin' Stage

4:30 - 5:30 - Cece Teneal6:00 - 7:15 - Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y7:45 - 8:45 - Pieces of a Dream9:15 - 10:30 - Larry Carlton

Saturday May 27, Swingin' Stage

4:45 - 5:45 - LPT6:15 - 7:15 - The U.S. Army Ambassadors Jazztet7:45 - 9:00 - Marcus Miller9:30 - 11:00 - Chaka Khan

Sunday May 28, Groovin' Stage

4:15 - 5:15 - Shawn Pfaffman5:45 - 7:00 - Shemekia Copeland7:30 - 8:45 - David Sanborn

Sunday May 28, Swingin' Stage

4:30 - 5:30 - TBA Big Band featuring Linda Cole & Joshua Bowlus6:00 - 6:30 - The Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition Winner7:00 - 8:15 - Samara Joy9:00 - 10:30 - Charlie Wilson

The Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition, also free, will take place beginning at 7:00 on Thursday May 25 at the Florida Theatre. Competing will be Caelan Cardello, Andrea Domenici, Tomas Jonsson, Caili O'Doherty and Jenny Xu. They will be accompanied by Ulysses Owens Jr. on drums and Reuben Rogers on bass.

For more information on the Jacksonville Jazz Festival go here.

To plan a visit to Jacksonville go here.