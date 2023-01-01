.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets


by Kevin Wierzbicki
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

She told us a long time ago: She loves rock 'n' roll! Joan Jett has really proven that notion over the years and she continues to do so nowadays with the release of the six-song EP Mindsets. Opening cut "If You're Blue," with the lyric "call me if you're blue" is a message to a lover or friend but it could just as easily be a missive to her fans who've been loyal to her for so long. The cut is a punk rocker but Jett surprises with a loping Americana tune about taking refuge in drink, "Whiskey Goes Good." While the song is quite a change up for Jett, fans will likely drink up the song eagerly. Jett gets the Blackhearts back to rocking with "Shooting Into Space," a red hot number complete with one of Joan's familiar growls, a marker in the song that those singing along will no doubt enjoy mimicking every time. "Rearview Mirror," about wondering if something is really gone or over, also rocks hard with buoyant positivity while "Before the Dawn," also with positive lyrics, straddles the line between punk and straight ahead rock. "(Make the Music Go) Boom" closes the effort in an anthemic mood and indeed Jett and the Blackhearts make the music snarl, sizzle, bang and go boom throughout Mindsets.

Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode- Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg- Led Zeppelin- Iron Maiden- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Hersheypark Stadium Concert- Tool Announce North American Tour- QOTSA Tour- more

Day In Country

Dolly Parton Reveals Elvis Almost Sang 'I Will Always Love You'- Thomas Rhett Celebrates '20 Number Ones' with Limited Vinyl- more

advertisement
Reviews

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Yes - Mirror to the Sky

Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival

Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023

Latest News

Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode

Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg To 40th Anniversary Tour

Strawbs Announce New Album 'The Magic Of It All'

Calling All Captains Share 'Unlike Me' Video

Led Zeppelin Stream 1973 Madison Square Garden Performance Of 'The Ocean'

Iron Maiden Share Video Of Nicko McBrain Birthday Celebration In Finland

Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of 'Through The Never'

Singled Out: Little Hurt's I Can Do Better Than You