Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

by Kevin Wierzbicki

She told us a long time ago: She loves rock 'n' roll! Joan Jett has really proven that notion over the years and she continues to do so nowadays with the release of the six-song EP Mindsets. Opening cut "If You're Blue," with the lyric "call me if you're blue" is a message to a lover or friend but it could just as easily be a missive to her fans who've been loyal to her for so long. The cut is a punk rocker but Jett surprises with a loping Americana tune about taking refuge in drink, "Whiskey Goes Good." While the song is quite a change up for Jett, fans will likely drink up the song eagerly. Jett gets the Blackhearts back to rocking with "Shooting Into Space," a red hot number complete with one of Joan's familiar growls, a marker in the song that those singing along will no doubt enjoy mimicking every time. "Rearview Mirror," about wondering if something is really gone or over, also rocks hard with buoyant positivity while "Before the Dawn," also with positive lyrics, straddles the line between punk and straight ahead rock. "(Make the Music Go) Boom" closes the effort in an anthemic mood and indeed Jett and the Blackhearts make the music snarl, sizzle, bang and go boom throughout Mindsets.

Rating: