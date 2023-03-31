

John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago

On March 31, 2023, John Mayer took the stage with only an acoustic guitar, harmonica, and piano at the United Center in Chicago for a special solo performance as part of his Solo Tour.

With a stripped down stage he mesmerized the Chicago crowd with a variety of songs and stories that delighted the die-hards. Mayer kicked off the show with "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room," "Heartbreak Warfare," and "Love on the Weekend" before grabbing his harmonica for a unique take on Beyonce's "XO," which was met with thunderous applause.

A massive video screen played backdrop to the stage and featured clips throughout Mayer's expansive career. He also took some time to interact with the audience between songs, cracking jokes and sharing stories about his life on the road. He seemed genuinely grateful for the support of his fans, and the feeling was mutual.

A request for "Vultures" was yelled out and he explained how it wouldn't sound right on an acoustic guitar but, he genuinely worked it out and was pleased with his arrangement and played a portion to the amazement of the crowd.

Mayer also engaged the fans as he spoke about "locking eyes" and singing the line "your bubblegum tongue" as he went into his hit "Your Body Is a Wonderland."

As Mayer sat at the piano he played "New Light" and revealed how the song the song shares a similar sound with A-ha's "Take on Me" and Harry Styles' "As It Was."

"Driftin'" is a new song that fits in like an old favorite as he played the soulful song back on his acoustic guitar. The show was closed out with "Born and Raised" and an incredible cover of Tom Petty's "Free Fallin.'"

Overall, Mayer's performance at the United Center on March 31, 2023, showcased his talent as a musician and storyteller. The intimate solo format allowed him to connect with fans in a new way and highlight his impressive musical skills. Fans left the concert feeling satisfied and eagerly anticipate Mayer's return to the United Center this coming October.