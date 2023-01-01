

Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band

There are hits galore in this edition of our spotlight on new vinyl releases. Checking in with their biggest hits are the Police, Roxy Music, Bryan Adams and the Little River Band.

The Police - Greatest Hits

The Police --- Sting on bass and vocals, Stewart Copeland on drums and Andy Summers on guitar --- were one of the most innovative bands of the late '70s into the mid '80s and their quirky hooks earned them tons of airplay as they had hit after hit. And they're all here, from the smash "Roxanne" to the frantic "So Lonely" to the spaced-out reggae of "Walking on the Moon." "Every Little Thing She Does is Magic," "Message in a Bottle," "Every Breath You Take," "Wrapped Around Your Finger," "Spirits in the Material World" and the kooky singalong "De De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da" are some of the other hits included in this 16-song compilation. The collection ends with the sublime "Tea in the Sahara" from Synchronicity; it wasn't exactly a hit and is probably included here because it is one of Sting's favorites. A 2-LP set on black vinyl in a slipcover jacket. Order here

Bryan Adams - Classic

Classic features re-recorded versions of 14 of the biggest Bryan Adams hits. Adams didn't do this to tinker with the sound of these favorites; he did it because he didn't have the rights to the original recordings. So taking a cue from Taylor Swift, who did/is doing the same with her material because of an ownership dispute (in fact Adams credits Swift with giving him the idea) Bryan now has complete control over these updated takes on smash hits like "Summer of '69," "Run to You," "Can't Stop This Thing We Started," "(Everything I Do) I Do it for You" and "Cuts Like a Knife." Is the difference noticeable? Yes, in many cases. For example, fans who are used to the fade-out on "Summer of '69" will absolutely notice that the new version of the song ends cold and with drums for emphasis. So fans can have fun not only with singing along but also with moments of "Hey, that's different!" The main concern fans might have would be Adams' voice but it remains strong and instantly recognizable, amazingly just like on the original versions of these cuts from (approximately) 40-years ago. A 2-LP set on black vinyl housed in a slipcover jacket. Music is on three sides of the vinyl while the fourth holds a cool laser etching. Order here

Roxy Music - The Best of Roxy Music

is an 18-song compilation of hits and favorites presented with sonic excellence; the set was mastered at � speed in London's vaunted Abbey Road Studios and is pressed on heavy weight 180-gram vinyl. Most fans initially got familiar with Roxy Music through the hit single "Love is the Drug" and of course that song is here although it doesn't appear until side three of this 2-LP set. The placement is not in any way based on popularity; it was decided to sequence the album in reverse chronological order so if you play the four sides in order you first hear "Avalon," "More Than This," "Over You," "Dance Away" and five others including the band's take on John Lennon's "Jealous Guy." The second disc features earlier stuff like "Love is the Drug," "Out of the Blue," "Mother of Pearl," "Do the Strand," "Virginia Plain" and the oldest cut, "Re-make/Re-model." The highly-influential band remains an influence on many contemporary acts and countless young singers have patterned themselves after lead singer Bryan Ferry, always elegant in both voice and dress. 2-LPs on black vinyl in slipcase jacket with lyrics for each song found on inner sleeves. Order here

Little River Band - Ultimate Hits

To say that Little River Band had a lot of hits is a bit of an understatement. The Australian pop rockers were ubiquitous radio figures from the mid-1970s until way into the 1980s. They had so many hits, in fact, that it takes three platters here to hold them all! With catchy hooks galore, great lead vocals from Glenn Shorrock and lush harmonies from the rest of the band, LRB presented feel-good music that was fun to sing along with. Who hasn't been in the car with the radio blasting adding their own vocals to smash hits like "Reminiscing," "Lady" and "Happy Anniversary"? The biggest among the 25 tracks here include the above and "Cool Change," "It's a Long Way There," "The Night Owls," "Take it Easy on Me," "Everyday of My Life," "Home on Monday" and "Lonesome Loser." A nice bonus here is the packaging with inner sleeves that feature commentary from band members on one side (yes, they're "reminiscing") and lots of photos on the other. Three LPs on black vinyl in a slipcase cover. Also available is a stellar companion piece,It too is a 3-LP set with lyrics and photos on the inner sleeves. With a focus on deep album cuts along with some hits like "Broke Again" and "Days on the Road," Masterpieces holds 26 cuts in all. With

