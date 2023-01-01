.

KK's Priest - The Sinner Rides Again


by Kevin Wierzbicki
Two journeymen of heavy metal --- guitarist K.K. Downing and singer Tim "Ripper" Owens, both former members of Judas Priest --- team up here for a satisfying album of classic metal. Downing has stated that his goal is to keep the classic metal sound alive and KK's Priest has done a fantastic job of it with The Sinner Rides Again. That doesn't mean that the album sounds like Judas Priest; it doesn't (or not much anyway) unless you're talking about either of the two Judas Priest albums that Owens sang on, Jugulator and Demolition. But true to Downing's desire, The Sinner Rides Again fits in nicely with the great metal that had its first heyday 30 to 40 years ago. "Sons of the Sentinel" for example nods to Iron Maiden, "Strike of the Viper" has Megadeth running through its venom while "Reap the Whirlwind" seems to be inspired by Ronnie James Dio. Then there's a little Black Sabbath in the single "Hymn 66" where Owens growls like the devil while also plying his familiar ultra-high range in a demonic choir. The cut also features a fiery solo from Downing, one of the flashiest on the album. "Keeper of the Graves" begins with Owens again channeling a satanic sound, with gruff vocals and a scary, gothic sounding background. That all hints that something is about to happen and it does as the song explodes into a pummeling rhythm with serious guitar riffing and soloing from Downing and second guitarist A.J. Mills. The rhythm section here is Tony Newton on bass and Sean Elg on drums who combine to add to the heaviness with Elg sounding particularly manic as he beats the skins like his life depends on it. Nine songs altogether and there's plenty of good head banging fun within.

Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Day In Rock

Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg- Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'- more

The Last Beatles Song Coming Next Week- The Rolling Stones And Lady Gaga Release 'Sweet Sounds of Heaven' Live Video- more

advertisement
Reviews

5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2

More Halloween Nuggets: Haunted Underground Classics

KK's Priest - The Sinner Rides Again

Caught In The Act: The Darkness Rock Chicago

Latest News

Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg

Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'

Motley Crue Shout At The Devil For 40th Anniversary

Robin Trower and Sari Schorr Go 'The Distance' As New Album Arrives

Mark Tremonti Gets Animated For 'Christmas Morning' Video

Queen Deliver 'A Kind Of Magic' For The Greatest Live

The Gaslight Anthem Deliver History Books With Halloween Themed 'Spider Bites' Video

In This Moment 'Damaged' With Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills