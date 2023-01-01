

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe

Our travel news this time out is hot and tasty! It's deep dish! Lou Malnati's Pizzeria has opened in Tempe, Arizona.

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria - Tempe Marketplace - Tempe, AZ

Pizza lovers in the Phoenix area are ecstatic as the beloved Chicago-based Lou Malnati's Pizzeria opened their 8th restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area on December 13, 2022. The new location is situated in the bustling Tempe Marketplace, a perfect location for shoppers, students at nearby Arizona State University (and parents visiting their collegiate kids) and anyone in the area craving Chicago-style deep dish pizza and other tastes of Chicago.

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, a Chicago institution, has already established quite the reputation in the Phoenix area. Their signature dish is deep dish pizza, a made-to-order treat with a buttery, crispy crust. They serve thin crust pizza too along with sandwiches (the Italian beef smothered in mozzarella is a favorite), pasta dishes like spaghetti, lasagna and Chicken Louie, a fettucine concoction with chicken and Mama Malnati's family recipe cream sauce that's baked with mozzarella on top. Lots of appetizers are on tap too including chicken wings, bruschetta, fried calamari and toasted cheddar cubes. And if somehow you have room for dessert after your main meal you can choose from chocolate chip cookies, tiramisu or Chocolate Obsession, a brownie-based treat that is just as delightful as its name indicates.

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria in Tempe is a full service restaurant offering dine in, takeout, delivery and catering options and they have outdoor seating which is a big plus in Arizona for much of the year. There's a bar for those who'd like to have an adult beverage with their meal. The location is convenient to plenty of Tempe's favorite attractions and activities like sporting events at Arizona State University, Los Angeles Angels spring training games at Diablo Stadium, Tempe Town Lake, Legoland Discovery Center, Inferno Escape Room, Tempe History Museum, Tempe E-Bike Tours and places to see live entertainment like the Marquee Theatre and ASU Gammage. Lou Malnati's Pizzeria gave back to the community before they even opened by hosting a charity donation night to benefit the Arizona State University Foundation.

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Tempe location is at 27 S. McClintock Drive, phone (480) 863-3500. Orders may be placed online here.