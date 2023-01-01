

Louisville Ready to Rock with Late Summer Music Festivals

Late summer will be rocking in Louisville, Kentucky as back-to-back music festivals take over the city. Get ready for Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life!

Bourbon & Beyond - Sept. 14-17, 2023 - Louisville, KY

As the name of this festival indicates, it is about more than just music. About 70 different bourbons will be available, some of the brands representing will be Elijah Craig, Larceny Bourbon, George Dickel, Doc Swinson's, Calumet Farm, Four Roses, Basil Hayden, Brother's Bond, Wilderness Trail, Rabbit Hole and of course Jack Daniels. There will be enough options to satisfy aficionados and novices alike and many of the bourbon brands will be offering special experiences throughout the festival. As to the musical lineup, it is nothing short of spectacular. Scheduled to appear are Bruno Mars, Blondie, Duran Duran, The Killers, The Black Crowes, Hozier, Brandi Carlile, Billy Strings, The Avett Brothers, Train, The Black Keys, John Batiste, Spoon, Buddy Guy, Wayne Newton, Aloe Blacc, The Gaslight Anthem, First Aid Kit, Bastille, Old Crow Medicine Show, ZZ Ward, Mavis Staples, Ryan Bingham, Dumpstaphunk, Brandy Clark, and the list goes on and on. All told about 65 acts will perform. Bourbon & Beyond takes place at Louisville's Highland Festival Grounds and info on all the shows, bourbon tastings and ticket options can be found here

Louder Than Life - Sept 21-24, 2023 - Louisville, KY

You'll have just a few days to rest up after Bourbon & Beyond before heading back to the Highland Festival Grounds for Louder Than Life, the second and final of Louisville's late summer music festivals. As the name of the festival indicates, the participating bands are all heavy hitters! Headliners will include Foo Fighters, Weezer, Rancid, Tool, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Avenged Sevenfold, Pantera, Falling in Reverse, Green Day, Queens of the Stone Age and Turnstile. The roster of support acts is amazing too, with 311, Coheed and Cambria, Royal Blood, Code Orange, Megadeth, Corey Taylor, Dance Gavin Dance, Bad Omens, Pierce the Veil, Dethklok, Parkway Drive, Baby Metal, Asking Alexandria, Run the Jewels, Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Awolnation and Kittie set to perform. And on top of all that there'll be another 75 or so bands rocking Louisville over the course of the four day blowout. Camping and glamping spots are available and those who wish to stay in a hotel can purchase a special package that includes a hotel room and festival pass. Everything you need to know about Louder Than Life is here

There are tons of fun things to do in Louisville when you're not rocking out at the festivals. Information for visitors is here.