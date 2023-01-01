Maia Sharp - Reckless Thoughts

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Sharp's previous release, 2021'swas informed by the end of her marriage. Here the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is free of that emotional baggage but on "On a Good Day," a co-write with Kim Richey, Sharp sings about how it is not always easy to put on a brave face. "She'll Let Herself Out" is also about a change in attitude, about a woman's escaping the "cages she's been living in," appropriately set to a breezy pop melody and a perky rhythm that combine to convey positivity. "California" is a love note of sorts to the state where Sharp was born and the memories made there while "Kind" moves to an Americana groove and shows how Sharp could easily compete in the country genre full time if she so chose. Sharp co-wrote nine of the 10 tracks here with the tenth being her only solo composition; "Fallen Angel" is a gentle rocker where she sings about waiting for a lover to "come down." The album ends with "The Road to Hell and Back," a co-write with Amanda Voisard where her words float over a music bed that conjures a journey down a dangerous desert highway where at one point percussion mimics the shaking of a snake's rattle. Sharp has penned songs for the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Cher and Trisha Yearwood and she's acted as producer for Art Garfunkel, Edwin McCain and others. Still fans rejoice most in her own recordings and they won't be disappointed with her

