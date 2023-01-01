

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar

"Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar" - Warner Bros./[Adult Swim] - Blu-ray

Fans of the animated metal band Dethklok can rejoice as the band is now starring in "Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar." The film follows the often hapless group --- Nathan Explosion, Toki Wartooth, Pickles, Skwisgaar Skwigelf and William Murderface --- as they stumble their way through an ordeal trying to defeat the Army of the Doomstar, stop the metalocalypse and keep the band together, all by writing a Song of Salvation. The latter task is left to Nathan, the band's lyricist; trouble is he is completely uninspired and also heartbroken after his marriage proposal is spurned. During the quest Nathan drinks something that sends him on a psychedelic trip, Murderface battles something/someone in his head that gives him nightmares and causes him to see things while awake and the other band members, playing lesser parts, are also befuddled in their own quirky ways. Laden with profanity, much of it amusing in its creativity, the film also has lots of psychedelic effects and video game-like graphics. A trippy watch for sure, fans will be happy to know that in the end Dethklok prevail in their quest. There isn't a lot of music in most of the film but Dethklok rock out at the end. "Metalocalypse" co-creator Brendan Small voices a lot of the characters as does Tommy Blacha; there's also a host of guests lending their voices to cameo appearances including Scott Ian of Anthrax, Metallica's Kirk Hammett, King Diamond, Amy Lee of Evanescence, comedian Laraine Newman and actors Malcolm McDowell, Jon Hamm and Juliet Mills. Dethklok has also released a new album called Dethalbum IV and they're about to begin a tour with Baby Metal.

Rating: