

Milwaukee Metal Fest

Milwaukee goes metal with shows by Anthrax, Unearth, Cephalic Carnage, Obituary and many others, including the mighty Lamb of God!

Milwaukee Metal Fest - May 26-28, 2023 - The Rave/Eagles Club, Milwaukee

Three days of metal will ring out in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in late May as the Milwaukee Metal Fest returns after more than a decade on hiatus. And the festival is back in a big way as headliners Lamb of God will be joined by the likes of Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies, Biohazard, Machine Head, Corrosion of Conformity, Fear Factory, Crowbar, Napalm Death, Dark Angel and many others. Lamb of God has announced that their show will include a special 20th anniversary tribute to their As the Palaces Burn release where the album will be performed in its entirety. Also notable, the Biohazard show will be the band's first back with their original lineup.

There will also be a Milwaukee Metal Fest pre-party and meet & greet on May 25, also at The Rave/Eagles Club. That event will find Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed joined by an all-star band featuring Paul Bostaph of Slayer, Dino Cazares of Fear Factory, Kirk Windstein of Crowbar, Phil Demmel of Vio-Lence, Rob Dukes of Generation Kill/Exodus and journeyman singer Tim "Ripper" Owens. To see the full Milwaukee Metal Fest lineup and purchase tickets go here.