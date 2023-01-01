Three days of metal will ring out in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in late May as the Milwaukee Metal Fest returns after more than a decade on hiatus. And the festival is back in a big way as headliners Lamb of God will be joined by the likes of Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies, Biohazard, Machine Head, Corrosion of Conformity, Fear Factory, Crowbar, Napalm Death, Dark Angel and many others. Lamb of God has announced that their show will include a special 20th anniversary tribute to their As the Palaces Burn release where the album will be performed in its entirety. Also notable, the Biohazard show will be the band's first back with their original lineup.
There will also be a Milwaukee Metal Fest pre-party and meet & greet on May 25, also at The Rave/Eagles Club. That event will find Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed joined by an all-star band featuring Paul Bostaph of Slayer, Dino Cazares of Fear Factory, Kirk Windstein of Crowbar, Phil Demmel of Vio-Lence, Rob Dukes of Generation Kill/Exodus and journeyman singer Tim "Ripper" Owens. To see the full Milwaukee Metal Fest lineup and purchase tickets go here.
Share this article
Foo Fighters Reveal Their New Drummer- Van Halen and Kurk Cobain Guitars Highlight Music Icons Auction- Led Zeppelin- more
Greta Van Fleet Share 'Sacred The Threat' Visualizer- Ghost Stream 'Phantomime'- Neal Schon Streams 'Journey Through Time' Album- more
Old Dominion Do Surprise Jam With Kenny Chesney- Alana Springsteen Shares 'chameleon' Visualizer- more
Post Malone 'Mourning' With New Single- Kelly Clarkson Shares Video For New Single 'favorite kind of high'- Maroon 5- more
Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest
What's Doing with Joe Bonamassa
Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Foo Fighters Reveal Their New Drummer
Singled Out: Kill The Robot's Atomic Haze
Van Halen and Kurk Cobain Guitars Highlight Music Icons Auction
Violent Femmes To Perform Special Livestream Tonight
Led Zeppelin Stream Remastered 'Over The Hills And Far Away' 1973 Performance Video
Alice Cooper Shares Classic 'School's Out' Performance
The Rolling Stones Stream New Lyric Videos For Goats Head Soup Classic
Orgy Offshoot Julien-K Share 'Your Tears Mean Nothing' Video