

More Arizona Spring Concerts

They're popping up like desert wildflowers! There are tons of good shows coming to Phoenix and Arizona this spring and here are some of our picks.

Joanne Shaw Taylor - March 31, 2023 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Here's a great opportunity to see this English blues player, a wonderful singer and stunningly-good guitar slinger, in the intimate confines of Celebrity Theatre. Always with a smile on her face, Joanne rocks her audiences with music that has taken her to the #1 spot on Billboard's blues chart on numerous occasions and she counts Joe Bonamassa, Annie Lennox and Stevie Wonder among her many celebrity fans. Famous for rotating, the Celebrity's stage will be stationary for this show.

The Brother Brothers - April 1, 2023 - Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

No joke, this April Fools' Day show features identical twins David and Adam Moss. The pair harmonize beautifully and they are often compared to Simon & Garfunkel in that respect. They're touring behind their latest albumand as you might expect the effort is a collection of covers, including Jackson Browne's "These Days," the Bobby Bare classic "That's How I Got to Memphis," James Taylor's "You Can Close Your Eyes" and even a take on the Beatles' "I Will." Expect to hear some of these along with material from previous albums. Also appearing April 2 at the Coconino Art Center in Flagstaff.

Until the Sun - April 11, 2023 - Rhythm Room, Phoenix

This rockin' Phoenix-based blues band features awesome fretwork from guitarist Brandon Teskey and fierce lead vocals from Alyssa Swartz and they return to the scene of the crime, so to speak, for this show. The quartet recorded their most recent albumat the legendary Phoenix blues joint, and they may even play a little Led Zeppelin this night. Also performing at the Veteran's Charity event in Williams May 13.

Fatoumata Diawara - April 21, 2023 - Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

The acoustics at the Musical Instrument Museum's music theater makes it the perfect venue for shows like this one from Malian singer, songwriter and guitarist Fatoumata Diawara. Diawara performs traditional African music that celebrates her Mandinka roots infused with Afrobeat, jazz, pop, hip-hop and electronic influences. She'll be previewing songs from her upcoming albumthat's set to drop on May 12. There are only 10 stops on Diawara's US tour so fans in Arizona should not miss this show.

Black Anvil - April 23, 2023 - The Nile Theatre, Mesa

This New York City-based black metal band is touring behind last year'salbum which was hailed as one of 2022's best albums by Decibel Magazine while Pitchfork called them "an amazing band" with "songwriting as strong as their stage presence." Enslaved is impressed too; they chose the band to open for them on their latest tour which also includes Insomnium. It's going to be a metal marathon this night; the show is headed for a sellout so get your tickets soon if you want to go.