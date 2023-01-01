Mother's Day Gift Guide

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Don't forget that Mother's Day 2023 is Sunday, May 14. Here we offer some very cool gift ideas that are sure to please mom, including eco-friendly and sustainable skin care products.

Cuts Clothing Company Almost Friday Tees

Shopping for clothing for mom can be a daunting task, what with trying to figure out her size. But the folks at Cuts have made it nice and easy by simplifying that for you; everything is sized from extra small through small, medium, large, XL and XXL. So you'll have no problem picking out a piece from the Cuts just-released summer collection of tees in their Almost Friday line. Among the 10 varieties are regular tees, V-necks, cropped tees and long sleeve tees. What struck us immediately about these is how soft they are; Cuts calls them "buttery soft" and that's a perfect description. Stylish yet priced to not break the bank, Cuts Almost Friday Tees are pre-shrunk and wrinkle resistant, are anti-pilling, feature 4-way stretch and color and fit retention and come in lots of colors. You'll need to look at the website to see what these colors actually are but seasonal colors include Stone, Sky, Concrete, Dune, Haze and several others while staple colors Sage, White, Black, Coast and others are available too. Want to get mom a whole outfit? Cuts also has shorts, bike shorts, sweatpants, joggers, hoodies, runway jackets and Thermopuff vests and jackets. See the entire Cuts line, including menswear, here.

Lynn & Liana Designs

It's a charcuterie board! It's art! Give mom a charcuterie board from Lynn & Liana Designs and she'll not only have a functioning piece to prepare food items on but also a beautiful one-of-a-kind piece of art to hang on the wall and show off between snack servings. The charcuterie boards from Lynn & Liana Designs are all handmade of Acacia hardwood and have stunning hand painted designs in resin on their handles and a portion of the board adjacent to the handle. Varieties include cheese boards in medium, large and extra-large, baguette boards where the resin design is also on the board's end opposite the handle, and round cheese boards. Some boards, like the small cheese board, bread board and challah board do not have handles so the design is along one edge. And while each design will be different, design motifs include Ocean Vibes, Gold Quartz, Sapphire Sky, Onyx, Merlot and several others. Lynn & Liana charcuterie boards are easy to care for: hand wash them, don't cut on or place hot-from-oven items on the resin surface, and frequently apply cutting board oil to the wood portion of the board (you can buy the best board oil directly from Lynn & Liana.) Also available are round and rectangular serving trays and a Lazy Susan design and since you won't be cutting on any of these the beautiful resin design covers the entire surface. See all the cool, utile art from Lynn & Liana Designs and place your order here.

Lily + Miel Rose Roller

Did you know that rose quartz is known as the "stone of love"? For sure mom will love the Rose Roller facial massage roller from Lily + Miel and it will in return show a lot of love to her face. Pretty and stylish, Rose Roller utilizes rose quartz rollers at opposite ends of the handle, of different sizes so mom can choose the right size for massaging her forehead and brows, cheeks, under eyes area, jawline and neck. Massaging with the roller improves blood circulation, reduces under eye circles and puffiness and helps to tone while also promoting lymphatic drainage. It is not difficult to figure out how to use the Lily + Miel Rose Roller but the tool comes with directions explaining the preferred way to use. And did we mention that the very attractive Rose Roller's handle is made of rose quartz too? Lily + Miel are facial care experts and you might also want to get mom some of their other products, like the Manuka Honey Cleanser to gently unclog pores and remove debris, the Hyaluronic Acid Serum to plump and rehydrate skin and the Rose Toner to soothe, hydrate and tone skin. See the full line of Lily + Miel products and place your order here.

Acrely Farms CBD and Hemp Products

Everyday more and more people find out about the benefits of products made with CBD and other hemp derivatives and mom may be one of them. Whether she's used CBD products before or is a newbie, she'll love the results she'll get from the organic, sun-grown and hand-harvested products from Acrely Farms. Acrely Farms, utilizing a single acre in the mountains of Utah, is a boutique hemp farm offering effective relief of aches and pains (and skin conditions) with their powerful CBD-infused Hemp Salve (two ounce jar) and their sun-grown superfood Gold Oil, a powerful antioxidant and free radical fighter that leaves the skin healthy and radiant while simultaneously easing muscle discomfort. The Gold Oil comes in a two ounce bottle with an eye-dropper for easy application. Our daily use favorites are the CBD Relax Gummy; these tasty gummies are made with real strawberry and we not only love the flavor but how the 25mg of CBD in each gummy help us with effortless relaxation. We're also very fond of Acrely Farms White CBG Extract (CBG is cannabigerol) to help us focus. It comes in a one ounce bottle with an eye dropper and is used by placing a few drops under your tongue. Mom would no doubt like to have some Acrely Farms Sugar Scrub and Bath Soak too. There are no artificial flavorings, additives or preservatives in Acrely Farms products which are all sustainable, eco-friendly and lab tested and certified. Like their motto says, these hemp products are "hand grown with love!" Order here.

MyCHELLE Dermaceuticals

The folks at MyCHELLE Dermaceuticals have been "leading the clean skin care movement" for over two decades now and they couldn't do that without constant innovation. Now just in time for Mother's Day they have a new line of hydrating facial serums and deep pore cleansing sticks. The serums are 3-in-1 Super Serums with hyaluronic acid and vegan squalene that offer moisturization, broad spectrum protection (SPF 30) and sheer, "dewy" coverage. These serums are made for different skin tones and are available in Light, Light/Medium and Medium/Dark. Then there are three new cleansing sticks: the Antioxidant Deep Pore Cleansing Stick to nourish skin and remove impurities, Polypeptide Deep Pore Cleansing Stick to renew, add radiance and glow and the Hydrating Deep Pore Cleansing Stick that plumps and hydrates to provide a youthful glow. All of the above are sold in one ounce packages. Mom will be happy to know that MyCHELLE Dermaceuticals are vegetarian and don't use parabens, petroleum, phthalates, silicones, sulfates, ureas or artificial fragrances or colors in their products, and they don't do testing on animals. Not only that, they're involved with all sorts of organizations that are working to keep our planet healthy, including the Coral Restoration Foundation. So a purchase will also help out the cause while helping mom brighten, correct, hydrate, protect, renew, strengthen and soothe her skin. See the entire MyCHELLE line and place your order here.