Motorhead - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07

by Kevin Wierzbicki

This Motorhead show was recorded 16 years ago at the massive Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland during the band's tour behind their Kiss of Death album. As will come as no surprise to fans, the show begins as live Motorhead events always do, with singer and bass player Lemmy Kilmister proclaiming, "We are Motorhead and we play rock 'n' roll!" Before Lemmy says the famous words though he offers the crowd brief greetings in French, German and Italian, three of the four official languages of Switzerland. The beloved trio (Mikkey Dee on drums, Phil Campbell on guitar) play three cuts from Kiss of Death, "Be My Baby," "One Night Stand" and "Sword of Glory," otherwise performing favorites from throughout their career and a couple of rarely heard cuts. Especially notable as a rarity is a take on Bob Seger's "Rosalie," an oldie that Thin Lizzy rocked up considerably from Seger's original; Motorhead take it even further into the hard rock realm. Lemmy gives Shakespeare a shout-out at the beginning of the Inferno cut "In the Name of Tragedy" and issues an amusing warning before the speedy and thrashy "Sacrifice;" "This is a very fast number. If you dance to this you will not have children later in life." You might not expect Motorhead to be influenced by rock godfather Chuck Berry but they prove that they were with the short and punchy cut "Going to Brazil." "Whorehouse Blues" also shows another side of Motorhead; the cut finds Campbell playing acoustic guitar and Lemmy toning down his patented growl. Also in the set are favorites like "Snaggletooth," "Metropolis," "Killed by Death" and "Iron Fist" while takes on "Ace of Spades" and "Overkill" combine for a 13 minute finale. With Lemmy having passed away in 2015 there will not be any more new Motorhead music; it is a boon for fans that BMG has unearthed this awesome show and released it for the first time.

Rating: