

Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

St. Louis, Missouri will be a hot bed of musical fun this summer as the calendar for the area is packed with festivals with exciting lineups! It all begins with Twangfest which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Twangfest - June 7-10, 2023 - Off Broadway, St. Louis

Taking place at vaunted nightclub Off Broadway, Twangfest will feature Black Joe Lewis and The Freedom Affair on opening night June 7, James McMurtry, Robbie Fulks and Graham Curry & the Missouri Fury on June 8, Nadine, Amy Lavere & Will Sexton and Baja on June 9 and Waco Brothers, The Paranoid Style and Town Cars on closing night June 10. Americana star Dale Watson has said, "Twangfest is the future survival of country music and a home for us survivalists." All shows are general admission, standing room and all ages. More Twangfest info and ticket options are here

Open Highway Music Festival - June 16 & 17, 2023 - Chesterfield Amphitheater, Chesterfield

Chesterfield is suburban St. Louis and they'll be making a big noise during this two-day festival. Shows will take place on two stages with Mattie Schell taking the RAC stage on opening night June 16 while the U.S. Soy Main stage will host Blackberry Smoke, Heavy Heavy and Beth Bombara. On June 17 the RAC lineup will be The Burney Sisters, Matt Jordan and Hillary Fitz while the U.S. Soy stage will feature Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, S.G. Goodman, The Sleepy Rubies and The Funky Butt Brass Band. Tickets for the Open Highway Music Festival are available by individual day or as weekend passes with seated and general admission options. More info is here

Evolution Festival - Aug. 26 & 27, 2023 - Forest Park, St. Louis

This festival not only brings tons of music to St. Louis, it also celebrates two things that go along with the music: Bourbon and BBQ. Ten distillers will be on hand with their bourbon and eight vendors will be selling their best BBQ dishes. Famed pit masters Phil the Grill Johnson, James "Boatwright's BBQ" and Sugar Fire pit master Zach Dingman will be on hand as will bourbon expert Fred Minnick. The music lineup for Sat. Aug 26 will be The Black Keys, The Black Crowes, Brittany Howard, Cautious Clay, Nikki Lane, Modern English, Sugar Hill Gang, The Knuckles and Punk Lady Apple. Sun. Aug. 27 will see Brandi Carlile, Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Ice Cube, Morgan Wade, Michigander, The Nude Party, Smidley, Carriers and Yard Eagle taking the stage. For more info and ticket options go here

Music at the Intersection - Sept. 9 & 10, 2023 - Grand Center Arts District, St. Louis

This late summer blowout features an incredible lineup. Some of the acts appearing on Sept. 9 include Smino, Masego, Snarky Puppy, Cameo, Arrested Development, Angela Winbush, Ravyn Lenae, Peter Martin featuring Dianne Reeves and more than a dozen others. On Sept. 10 the music will be provided by Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, The Fearless Flyers, Taj Mahal, Tank and the Bangas, Grandmaster Flash, Samantha Fish, The Teskey Brothers, Andy Frasco & the U.N., The Bad Plus and many others. First held in 2021, Music at the Intersection has a specially curated lineup meant to showcase national acts along with acts from St. Louis and emphasizing the music genres that were birthed in the area. Ticket options include a V.I.P. experience; purchase your passes here

