Party Favors For St Patrick's Day

Ingredients:
* 2oz Ransom The Emerald Whiskey
* 1oz Lemon Juice
* 3/4oz Simple Syrup
* 1 Egg White
*Angostura Bitters
Directions: Mix the bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup and egg white in a cocktail shaker. Dry shake (no ice) vigorously to create a slight foam. Add ice and then shake again. Strain the cocktail and serve over fresh ice. Garnish with two of the angostura bitters. Enjoy!
Find more information on the complete line of Ransom spirits here.
This married couple are Celtic fiddlers and renowned as two of the best in the entire world and listeners should have no doubt about that after hearing cuts like the soaring "Colour Theory" (with guest Brian Finnegan on whistle and flute) or the manic "Dance Arnold Dance" where the titular Arnold would have to dance up a storm to keep up with the pair's playing. Much of the album is instrumental but Rhiannon Giddens of the Carolina Chocolate Drops sings on "Woman of the House," in Gaelic no less. Another guest is famed cellist Yo Yo Ma who plays on the tender "So You Love," another instrumental but its tone speaks volumes about the delicateness of love. Fast and furious fiddle work is the order for "The Case of the Mysterious Squabbyquash" and the much slower "Caramelo" features guest Josemi Carmona on flamenco guitar. "East Neuk of Fife" is a sort of Irish hoedown and your party guests will no doubt break out in spontaneous dance moves and grooves as it plays.
