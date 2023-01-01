

Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs

Three early Peter Frampton albums have been reissued by Intervention Records in Super Audio CD format. All were analog sourced from 1/2 inch safety or production master tapes and all offer Frampton's guitar work and singing in amazing clarity.

Peter Frampton - Wind of Change

Originally released in 1972,was Frampton's solo debut after departing Humble Pie. The effort begins with the subdued and sublime "Fig Tree Bay," a love song to a beachy idyll and sharing it with a love interest; the title track finds Frampton not only playing guitar but also dulcimer, drums and harmonium. About half of Wind of Change wound up on Peter's breakthrough albummost fans will be more familiar with the live versions of "It's a Plain Shame," "Wind of Change," "All I Want to Be (Is By Your Side)," and the well-done cover of the Rolling Stones chestnut "Jumping Jack Flash." Klaus Voorman and Billy Preston both guest on closing track "Alright" and Ringo Starr plays drums on "The Lodger."

Frampton's Camel - Frampton's Camel

Destined to become a major hit when it was released in live form on"Do You Feel Like We Do" first appeared on. Here on the Super Audio CD it is perhaps the best example of what that format can do for a recording as every note is crystalline, Frampton's guitar and Mick Gallagher's Wurlitzer electric piano in particular, and also when drummer John Siomos hits his cymbals, which he does often on the song. Vocals are amazingly clear too and Frampton's talent shines through on the delicate love song "Just the Time of Year" where he gives the band a break to play all the instruments himself (guitar, piano, bass). Frampton was really polishing up his pop chops here, coming up big with winners like "White Sugar" and the now fan favorite "Lines on My Face." It's cool also to hear Frampton's Camel adding some funk to the sound on "I Got My Eyes on You."

Peter Frampton - Frampton

was the last studio album that Peter Frampton released before he broke through to superstardom withand four songs from the effort made it into the set list of the live recording: "Penny for Your Thoughts," "I'll Give You Money" and, two that ended up being massive hits in their live versions, "Baby I Love Your Way" and "Show Me the Way." While continuing to craft great rockers like "Nowhere's Too Far (For My Baby)" and "(I'll Give You) Money" Frampton also stretches his sound a bit here, adding a subtle nod to samba on the jazzy "The Crying Clown" and doing some delicate acoustic guitar picking on the instrumental "Apple of Your Eye," a great cut to really hear the enhanced audio. The version of "Show Me the Way" found here is also the first time Frampton used the "talk box" on a song.