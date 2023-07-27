Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago

City Winery Chicago was standing room only as The Reverend Horton Heat brought their rockabilly and psychobilly to the die hard fans on a hot Chicago evening. The Delta Bombers did a fantastic job kicking the evening off and are a name you should know, and definitely a band that deserves your attention when they roll through town. Of course when Jim (Jim Heath) and Jimbo (Jimbo Wallace) made their way to the stage with drummer Jonathan Jeter, they had the rockabilly crowd singing and dancing as each member engaged with stories and tales for the audience. The Reverend pulled out classics, deep cuts, newer songs, and covers to the delight of the Chicago crowd. There is no doubt that when they make a stop in your neck of the woods, make plans to step out with your dancing shoes and give the Reverend a loud AMEN as he spins his musical sermon.
