

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band perform on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, MI.

In a night filled with nostalgia and musical magic, Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, featuring an electrifying performance from Steve Lukather, brought the house down at the Silver Creek Event Center at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, MI. This concert was a testament to the enduring power of classic rock 'n' roll.

There was excitement in the air as fans of all ages gathered to witness the iconic Ringo Starr and his stellar All Starr Band. The lineup for this extraordinary evening included not only Ringo and Steve Lukather (Toto) but also Colin Hay (Men at Work), Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette (David Lee Roth), Hamish Stewart (Average White Band), and special guest Edgar Winter.

As the lights dimmed and the crowd roared in anticipation, the opening chords of "Matchbox" filled the venue, and Ringo Starr took his rightful place at the center of the stage, greeted by thunderous applause and cheers.

The setlist for the night was a mesmerizing mix of Ringo's solo hits, timeless Beatles classics, and the exhilarating Steve Lukather performing Toto classics. Colin Hay's rendition of Men at Work's "Down Under" was a crowd-pleaser, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

But it was Steve Lukather's moments that truly stole the show. When he stepped into the spotlight to perform Toto classics like "Africa" and "Rosanna," the crowd was transported back in time to an era when these songs ruled the airwaves. Lukather's guitar prowess was nothing short of awe-inspiring, and his passionate delivery added a new dimension to these iconic tunes.

Hamish Stewart was charming and engaging as he told tales and interacted with band members and had the crowd grooving to "Pick Up the Pieces."

Edgar Winter, with his keyboard and saxophone virtuosity, provided another layer of excitement. His performance of "Frankenstein" was met with thunderous applause, and his saxophone solos left the audience in awe.

Throughout the night, the band's chemistry was undeniable, and their camaraderie shone through in their tight-knit performances. Warren Ham's saxophone, flute, and vocals added depth and soul to the music, and Gregg Bissonette's drumming provided a solid foundation for the entire ensemble.

Ringo Starr, ever the charismatic showman, effortlessly switched between his drum kit and the microphone. His storytelling and anecdotes from his Beatles days added a personal touch to the show, making the audience feel like they were part of a musical journey through history.

The closing set included Starr's "Photograph," the Buck Owens / Beatles classic "Act Naturally" and a mashup of "With a Little Help From My Friends" and "Give Peace a Chance" brought the night to a rousing conclusion. In a world where musical trends come and go, Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, reminded us that classic rock 'n' roll is timeless. Their 2023 performance at Silver Creek Event Center was a powerful reminder of the enduring nature of great music and the mighty spirit of rock legends.