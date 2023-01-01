

Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More

Have someone on your gift list who suffers from heel pain, or who wants to build up their muscles? Maybe a cannabis fan, a rum drinker or someone who could use a mini humidifier? Then read on!

KURU Footwear

If you see someone wearing a pair of KURU shoes the first thing you'll notice is that the footwear is really good looking. What you can't tell just by looking (except maybe for the smile on the wearer's face) is that the KURU's are making the wearer feel better by alleviating foot pain. KURU cleverly has trademarked the slogan "Heel Better" as a nod to their patented heel technology that uses a special curved heel-cupping design (called KURUSOLE) to form a heel pad cushioning system. This makes KURU Footwear the ideal choice for anyone who is suffering from heel pain, flat feet, bunions or plantar fasciitis, or for those who spend a lot of time standing. Great for work or play, we love them for everyday wear but really cherish them during our frequent travels that require a lot of standing in line. They're great for walking, outdoor and fitness activities too. There are tons of choices for men and women and with multiple color choices (there are slippers too.) We're wearing the Quantum 2.0 in the sharp-looking indigo blue and slate grey design and yes, our feet our pain free! Find the perfect KURU Footwear design for everyone on your list here.

DMoose 90-LB 2-in-1 Adjustable Dumbbell & Barbell Set

If you have someone with a home gym or someone involved in weight training on your list, here's something that they will absolutely love. The DMoose 90-LB 2-in-1 Adjustable Dumbbell & Barbell Set fits neatly into a small space and eliminates the need for separate dumbbell and barbell sets. A specially-designed "tray" holds 10 weight plates that replace a 16 weight set and the user can easily adjust it to the desired dumbbell or barbell weight; just turn the clearly-marked dial to a weight of four pounds to 90 pounds then lift the dumbbell or barbell off of the tray. A patented double safety lock system on the tray locks the weight plates in, allowing for adjustments to be made only while everything is on the tray. In other words, nothing's going to fall off! The DMoose set is very easy to manipulate but there's a thorough instruction sheet to help you get the hang of it. Additional features include a non-slip handle grip made of silicon rubber and only premium quality materials are used to make the set (high-end steel, nylon) ensuring that there'll be no break after repeated use and no rust or smell. And the tray keeps the weights from touching the floor, especially useful if you're using the DMoose set in a garage or basement. This adjustable dumbbell and barbell set is new but DMoose is already very well known for their other products which range from all kinds of weight training accessories, fitness accessories like ab equipment and lifting belts, gloves, pads and mitts for boxing and MMA and a very wide selection of sports nutrition and health and wellness supplements. Check out the full DMoose line here.

Here's a special treat for fans of rum from none other than the Red Rocker, Sammy Hagar! You probably already know that Sammy is the founder of the Cabo Wabo Tequila brand, but did you know that he is also a rum man? A couple of years ago Hagar turned his attention to Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum, a spirit that's made from the finest of Caribbean sugar cane on the island of Puerto Rico. Favored in drinks like pina coladas, daiquiris and mojitos, Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum, with notes of banana and coconut, also can be enjoyed straight or over ice. This white rum is also the base for Sammy's other rums, like the exotic Red Head, a macadamia nut infused libation and Kola Spiced Rum, a blend made with kola nut that has notes of coffee and vanilla and that's (you guessed it!) the ideal rum for a rum and Coke. Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum is also the base for all four varieties of Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktails; Cherry Kola Chill, Tangerine Dream, Pineapple Splash with its hint of jalapeno and the delightful Hawaiian-style punch that is Island Pop. All of the sparkling cocktails are made with all-natural ingredients and sweetened with agave nectar; they come in four packs of 12 ounce cans. No matter how they take it, the rum lover on your list will thank you for introducing them to Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum, The Spirit of Paradise! Find more info here.





Guru Nanda Halo XL Cool Mist Humidifier & Essential Oil Diffuser

Here's an easy way to utilize the power of aromatherapy with Guru Nanda's Halo XL Cool Mist Humidifier & Essential Oil Diffuser. All you have to do is add water to the device which is about the size of the typical ice bucket, add Guru Nanda essential oil (10 to 15 drops) and then turn it on. The Halo XL is extremely quiet so it won't bother you while you're trying to sleep; in fact, it can help you relax for a better night's sleep. It can be set to diffuse for two, four or eight hours or on a continuous basis up to 22 hours and you don't have to worry about what will happen if it runs out of water as it will automatically shut off when it runs dry. The Halo XL can also be adjusted to emit high, low or no light. For the essential oils, Guru Nanda makes therapeutic grade oils that do the body a world of good, including blends or single note oils to ease insomnia and promote relaxation, promote deep restorative breathing, ease negative feelings and enhance pleasant moods, promote good digestion and balanced energy, support skincare and so much more. Scents include true lavender, orange, eucalyptus, lemongrass, peppermint and cedarwood, all of which are 100% pure and sustainably harvested. There's no doubt that at least one person on your gift list would love to have a Guru Nanda Halo XL Cool Mist Humidifier & Essential Oil Diffuser. Guru Nanda makes a lot of other cool items too including oral care and bath and beauty products. Check them all out here.

Blazy Susan Smoking Accessories

Cannabis has stepped out of the shadows and along with its newfound status come ways to make using it more efficient, fun and classy. The leading manufacturer of cool cannabis accessories is Blazy Susan, a Denver-based company with a full line of innovative products that includes the company's namesake piece, the Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray. The cleverly-named tray is similar to a revolving lazy Susan for the dining table except that the Blazy Susan has compartments for many essential smoking accessories so everything can be kept handily all in one place. There are places to put rolling papers, lighters, jars, bangers and even a cell phone. Other products that Blazy Susan makes will fit on the Spinning Rolling Tray too, like their Dab Station and Deluxe Ashtray, both made of premium silicon. The Dab Station has 10, 14 and 18mm inserts and places for dab tools and carb caps. The Deluxe Ashtray is great for pipe smokers; it has a cone-shaped bowl-cleaning tip right in its middle so cleared away ash will fall right into the surrounding ashtray. The Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray itself is very attractive, made from high-quality wood that's finished with Italian varnish. For those who'd prefer a handheld rolling tray Blazy Susan makes smaller trays made of hemp plastic (2.5 times stronger than polypropylene plastic yet 100% biodegradable) that likewise have spots for accessories. Then there are Half Moon rolling trays that are half the size of the Spinning Rolling Tray. Blazy Susan has the cannabis user covered with a wide assortment of goodies like dabbing accessories, grinders, pre-rolled cones, rolling machines, slow-burning rolling papers and Rose Wraps that are vegan, made from wood-based paper and infused with rose extracts. See the full line of Blazy Susan gifts for the cannabis lover on your list here.