Schellraiser Music Festival - June 1-3, 2023 - McGill, Nevada

Chances are you've never been to McGill, Nevada. The tiny berg in the northeast part of the state has a population that barely exceeds 1000. Located about four and a half hours north of Las Vegas, McGill is undoubtedly sometimes referred to as being in the middle of nowhere. But this June when the Schellraiser Music Festival takes flight, McGill will be the middle of everywhere!

McGill may be a bit isolated but that is exactly the appeal of the place, known as an outdoor lover's paradise. The former "company town," once home to a smelter that served the booming copper industry, is now the jumping-off point for adventures in Ward Charcoal Ovens State Park and Great Basin National Park, along with lots of other wilderness areas. If delving into history is your thing you can explore the area's many ghost towns. For sure, during the Schellraiser Music Festival with headliners including Asleep at the Wheel, Blitzen Trapper, Blonde Redhead, The Joy Formidable, Dinosaur Jr. and Murder by Death, McGill will be anything but a ghost town.

The Schellraiser Music Festival will have two stages. Along with the above-mentioned acts, also appearing on the Main Stage will be The Secret Sisters, The Delines, Mapache, Brit Taylor, West Texas Exiles, Death Valley Girls, Blackwater Holylight, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Tropa Magica, Anthony D'Amato, Sadgirl, Night Moves, Titus Andronicus, The Paranoyds and The 40 Acre Mule. The Side Stage will play host to Joshua Ray Walker, Ottoman Turks, Jenny Don't and the Spurs, White Rose Motor Oil, Noelle & the Deserters, The Plastic Cherries, The Mellons, Spirit Mother, Los Shadows, Grace McKagan, Ali McGuire, The Two Tracks, The Vandoliers and Brennen Leigh.

Schellraiser has an 80-acre private campground and there will be multiple options for those who wish to camp, including glamping. Vendors will include various food options as well as folks selling items like jewelry made from Nevada turquoise and silver, and even Dripstone Records. Tickets may be purchased here.

The folks at Travel Nevada can help you plan a visit to the McGill area or anyplace else in the state. Visit them here.