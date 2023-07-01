

Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023

Rob Grabowski caught Shania Twain In The Act during show at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Tinley Park, Ill. Check out Rob's review and photos!

This past Saturday Shania Twain paid a visit to the newly-named Credit Union1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois. The Queen of Country Pop brought along her tour, dubbed "The Queen of Me Tour" to nearly 30,000 eager fans as she packed the sold out the venue. I have covered hundreds of shows at this venue and can only think of one other time, back in the early 2000's, when Blink 182 and No Doubt played there that you couldn't see an inch of open space anywhere in the pavilion or on the lawn and this show may have been packed even more.

While the show was at a massive amphitheatre, Shania found a way to make it feel intimate, connecting with the audience and thanking them as much as possible. The show even started with her entering from the middle of the pavilion and she slapped high-fives, posed for pictures, and graciously engaged with the audience members as she was carted through the crowd on her way to the main stage. She told personal stories throughout the night read signs held up by audience members, including one that a woman said this was her first concert since seeing Elvis in 1976. Shania joked that she needs to get out more! This seemed appropriate since the woman saw the King and now was seeing the Queen... Shania read a message she received online from a man regarding how his girlfriend was bullied and how her music helped to get her through it, and even brought the couple up on stage.

Shania said she was having the night of her life and thanked the Chicago audience. The audience mirrored her excitement, singing her songs word for word and dancing the night away. Early on Shania did take a little stumble onstage, but brushed herself off with the grace and elegance that only she has to offer.

The audience was treated to a 21 song set of Shania's legendary hits, along with some new material from her new release "Queen of Me". She played songs such as " Still The One," "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?," "Giddy Up," "I'm Gonna Getcha Good," and "That Don't Impress Me Much" were all crowd favorites that had the energy level off the charts. Finally, any Shania Twain show would be incomplete without the empowering hit "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" which closed the show on a high note. The show was truly captivating and had everyone on their feet singing and dancing! Shania truly earned her title as the Queen of Country Pop and this truly goes to show why. It was amazing to see almost 30,000 people having the time of their lives on a perfect outdoor summer evening. Shania could have played a second night and I'm certain she would have sold that one out too. The Queens loyal subjects across the globe, and especially here in Chicago, shows why Shania's still the one!