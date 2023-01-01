

Summer Travel Essentials

The summer road trip season has arrived and chances are that you have some sort of travel planned. Here are some items that will fit easily in your suitcase, backpack or overnight kit that will improve your ease of travel, and in the case of the game we recommend, heighten your fun!

EZQuest Ultimate PD Wall Charger

Sometimes when you travel the idea is to get "off the grid" by turning off your phone and other personal devices. But even in these times it makes good sense to keep your devices fully charged for when you want or need to use them. You'll have that covered in a flash when you take along the EZQuest Ultimate Power 65W GaN USB-C PD Wall Charger! With this device you can, for example, charge your laptop and your phone at the same time and the charger will use intelligent power allocation to direct the right amount of juice to each device. And with its built-in GaN technology (Gallium Nitride) it is able to charge devices 3X faster, and the charger is 45% smaller and half the weight of a traditional silicon-based charger. EZQuest Ultimate PD Wall Charger comes with a heavy duty USB-C nylon braided cable with a Kevlar core designed to withstand any twist, tug or tangle you might put it through, meaning that it has a 50,000 "bend lifespan." The charger has a built-in foldable wall plug and comes with a converter for EU countries that snaps right over the standard plug in case you're headed to Europe. There's a lengthy list of impressive specifications for the EZQuest Ultimate Wall Charger, too many to list here, but you can find them all and place your order here.

GuruNanda Concentrated Mouthwash

It's important to have fresh breath all of the time, and especially when you're traveling and meeting new people. Carrying a bottle of mouthwash can be a real hassle, and if you're flying it can be difficult to find a bottle that's allowed in a carry-on bag. All of these concerns are alleviated when you choose to travel with GuruNanda Concentrated Mouthwash. Made with 100% natural essential oils, GuruNanda Concentrated Mouthwash is simple to use: Just put four to six drops in the provided dosage cup, add water to the marked line on the cup, swish for one minute and then spit it out! The bottle of concentrated mouthwash has a convenient eye dropper for measuring out the dosage, and the bottle holds only two ounces of liquid so it easily clears an airport TSA inspection. All in all, the small bottle of GuruNanda Concentrated Mouthwash is equal to 10 bottles of regular mouth wash, and its usage not only keeps all of those bottles out of the landfill, it saves water too. Available in Wild Mint flavor, GuruNanda Concentrated Mouthwash uses ingredients like spearmint, peppermint, cardamom, fennel, jasmine, clove, oregano, tea tree oil and Vitamins E & D. As you might have guessed, this advanced oral care solution is inspired by Ayurveda, the ancient Indian form of alternative medicine. Order yours and see all the other oral health care products that GuruNanda offers here.

HOTLOGIC Mini Portable Oven

This is one of the coolest travel items we've tested in a long time! Well, actually, make that the hottest! Think of how handy this will be in a motel or hotel room --- the HOTLOGIC Mini Portable Oven is an easy way to heat or cook food when you can't or don't want to go to a restaurant. Basically all you do is put your food in the HOTLOGIC Mini Portable Oven, zip it up and plug it in, then later unzip it and enjoy your meal. You can set things like pizza right on the heating element, sandwiches too (wrap them in parchment paper) but a lot of things you'll cook or reheat in the provided flat bottom plastic container (or one of your own.) You'll need one to two hours to heat prepackaged frozen meals like those from Lean Cuisine, Stouffer's, Michelina's and Weight Watchers, which the HOTLOGIC is the perfect size for. But the items you can cook or heat up are almost unlimited and the booklet that comes with the HOTLOGIC Mini Portable Oven gives hints on preparing meat, pasta, veggies, one pot meals and soup. Yes you can use it at work too while everyone else is lining up to use the break room microwave. And for campers or anyone on the road, the HOTLOGIC Mini Portable Oven also comes in a version that can be plugged into the vehicle's 12 volt power supply. Available in five different colors and three patterns. Order yours here.

Fold-N-Pack Smart Hanger

It's always a challenge to pack your suitcase or carry-on bag in such a manner that your clothes arrive at your destination without wrinkles; no one likes to get to the hotel and have to iron clothes before you can go to dinner, an event or a business meeting. Using the Fold-N-Pack Smart Hanger can alleviate that pesky problem. And we love how simple it is to use. Just hang your garment (works perfectly on shirts, pants, suits, dresses and more) on the hanger then fold in the hinges and you're ready to place the garment in your case. The hanger also has no-slip grooves to accommodate delicates. When you arrive at your destination, just unpack and unfold the top hinge and your garment is ready to be hung up until you're ready for it. We were totally pleased with the Fold-N-Pack Smart Hanger when we tried it on our most recent flight. The very cool accessory can be purchased one at a time or in four packs and comes in handsome colors jet black, rose gold and gun metal grey. See a video showing how easy it is to use and place your order here.

Sun Chlorella

Keeping healthy on the road is a must and few supplements to help build natural defenses in your body are as powerful as Sun Chlorella. Not yet hip to chlorella? Here's a quick tutorial: Sun Chlorella is a single-celled, freshwater green algae that's loaded with naturally occurring chlorophyll, vitamins, minerals, nucleic acids and more. It's no wonder that it's one of the best-selling supplements in Japan, where it's made, and where studies documenting its benefits have been going on for years. It's a bit technical, but you should know that Sun Chlorella features pulverized cell walls; other brands with only broken cell walls are not as effective. All in all Sun Chlorella supports your body's immune system and supports healthy digestion and the natural purification process while also boosting energy, supporting athletic performance and helping to keep blood pressure and cholesterol in the healthy range. We were pleasantly surprised at how small Sun Chlorella tablets are too; they're easy to swallow and a whole pack of them take up virtually no room at all in your case. Sun Chlorella is available in 200 mg mini-tablet form in 300 or 1500-count packages or 500 mg in 120 or 600-count packages. If you'd prefer to mix your supplement into a drink or recipe, Sun Chlorella is also available in powder form packaged in individual daily serving packets. Order yours here.

POPDARTS

Time to have some fun! A lot of it! POPDARTS is a competitive game that you can play almost anywhere, meant for two people or two teams. First let us tell you about the darts: They're made of soft rubber so they're not going to hurt anyone or anything if they miss their target. Each dart has a suction cup on both ends and you toss them (we find an overhand toss works best) at any smooth surface such as a table or countertop, window or glass door, refrigerator or car windshield or if you're on the beach you can even toss them at a surfboard. You'll be aiming at the target marker that you can put anywhere on the playing surface, and you'll be throwing the POPDARTS from about 10-feet away. Keeping score is easy; any dart that sticks earns a point while the dart closest to the target marker earns three points. The neat little mesh carrying bag that comes with your POPDARTS even has markings on it for measuring in case there's any doubt as to which dart is closest to the marker. After just a bit of practice you'll be ready to host a POPDARTS tournament. The sets, which come with a total of six or 10 darts, the target marker and the mesh bag, can be had in various colors and designs. Adults and kids alike will love this easy to play game! Order you POPDARTS here.