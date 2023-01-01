You may not be dumb but you will definitely be in love with this awesome party platter after just one listen; that is, if you like great punk pop with female lead vocals. Moon kicks off the fun with the album's title cut, a sneering punk rocker that sounds inspired by Joan Jett or perhaps even earlier, the Runaways if you're thinking women rockers, otherwise the cut owes something to the Stooges as well. "Perfect Memories" is a mash-up of Courtney Love with the Dropkick Murphys while "California" is a little less punk and more pop and ultimately a great cut to sing along to. The A-side ends with "I Go Blind," again showing a Courtney Love influence and rocking nicely in a grunge style. The album's B-side begins with "Honey" where Moon issues advice on how to treat a woman if you want to get sweet love in return. "Any Other Way" careens along like an out-of-control locomotive, fast and dangerous. "99 Miles to Pasadena" actually mixes a little Chuck Berry into the punk rock while "Freedom" is the album's "quiet" cut. Complete with a bit of bluesy harmonica, it's a perfect set closer that gives listeners a chance to catch their breath before flipping the disc over and rocking all over again. Order it here (Amazon affiliate).
On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv
