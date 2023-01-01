Tash Sultana - Sugar

Sultana's new six song EP begins with "James Dean," a sublime pop groove that comes off as cool as the late iconic actor it's named after. Previously released as a single, the cut finds the Australian singer in a very mellow mood even though the song is about tolerating a less than attentive lover. "New York," also already out as a single, has irresistible hooks in confectionary-sweet lyrics like "Cover me in sugar just to get me through the night" and "You got me good." The song does have some confusion though as Sultana seems orgasmic one moment and nonplussed the next. As far as the listener goes though all is good. "You People Freak Me Out" has a beginning that simulates a radio being tuned; when it finally settles on a sound Tash is in a jazzy and somewhat funky mood while on the soulful pop of "Bitter Lovers" Sultana shares lead vocals with BJ The Chicago Kid. Sultana has a real knack for putting something of a sunny spin on relationship problems and "1975," at more than seven minutes the longest track on the EP, offers a perfect example, although there is a part of the song near its end that uses effects to indicate conflict. The dreamlike "Dove" ends the effort andproves to be, not unlike its namesake condiment, something that many will not be able to get enough of.

