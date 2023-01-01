

The Big Easy Cruise will Celebrate New Orleans

Fans of cruising, great music and the city of New Orleans will be in for a real treat with The Big Easy Cruise, a new themed cruise produced by music cruise specialists StarVista LIVE. Set to take place aboard the Holland America Line ship Nieuw Amsterdam Nov. 4-11, 2023 as she sails from Ft. Lauderdale to Cozumel, Mexico and New Orleans where a very special event will take place.

While additional acts are still to be added, the talent lineup for The Big Easy Cruise is already packed with great performers. Among those scheduled to appear are Little Feat, Tab Benoit, Samantha Fish, Irma Thomas, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Leo Nocentelli from the legendary New Orleans band The Meters. Also aboard will be Mike Zito, Tuba Skinny, Anders Osborne, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, John Boutte, Jimmy Hall, Johnny Sansone, Cha Wa, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters, Honey Island Swamp Band, Jimmy Carpenter, Bender Brass Band and Chef Kevin Belton.

And as a very special treat, Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph will perform at vaunted New Orleans club Tipitina’s in a performance just for cruisers, at no additional charge. The ship will be docked in New Orleans for two days. Also on tap will be chances for cruisers to interact with musicians during gameshows, Q&A sessions, wine tasting, cooking demonstrations and more; some of these events will require the payment of an additional charge. There’ll be lots of New Orleans-themed fun too like costume nights and themed pool parties.

To book your cabin or for more information on The Big Easy Cruise go here.