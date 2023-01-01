.

The Guess Who - Plein D'Amour


by Kevin Wierzbicki
Some fans will be surprised that The Guess Who are still a working band; after all it's been many decades since the rockers ruled the airwaves with songs like "American Woman," "Share the Land," "No Time," "These Eyes" and lots of other hits. The only remaining member from back in the day is drummer and co-founder Garry Peterson and he's aided here by longtime members Derek Sharp on lead vocals and Leonard Shaw on keys as well as guitarist Michael Staertow and bass man Michael Devin. Plein D'Amour, which by the way means "full of love," is an intriguing listen that begins with "The King," a cut that sounds like a mash-up of Styx and 10cc, pop perfection that's filled with sweet harmony vocals set to a marching rhythm. "People Around Me" is a sunny yacht rocker that spotlights Sharp's vocal talent, Shaw's piano work and more harmony vocals. "Headline" has an Americana bent and recalls the sound of Poco while "Free" is a mid-tempo rocker about being rid of regrets of the past and heading off potential new ones, with aching vocals from Sharp. The album closes with the title track, again in a Styx mood; "Plein D'Amour" has a great hook in its chorus that merely repeats the song title as the band rocks out in a bit of a prog vein. So yeah, there's nothing here that recalls The Guess Who of yore, but there's a very impressive performance from The Guess Who of today.

Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Paul McCartney Launching 'A Life in Lyrics ' Podcast- Godsmack Expand North American Tour- Queensryche Go AI- more

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Announces Fall Headline Tour- Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Spring Tour- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean Thanks Fans After Being Forced To Cut Concert Short- Dan + Shay Are No. 1 Most Added at Country Radio- Taylor Swift- more

Reviews

The Guess Who - Plein D'Amour

38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip

Live: TWICE In Chicago

Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia

Latest News

Paul McCartney Launching 'A Life in Lyrics ' Podcast

Godsmack Expand North American Tour

Queensryche Go AI For 'Tormentum' Video

Left to Suffer Unleash 'Consistent Suffering' Video

Nonpoint Show their Comic Side With 'A Million Watts' Video

Singled Out: Phil Aiken's Lesser Lights

Jason Aldean Thanks Fans After Being Forced To Cut Concert Short

Classic Tales Of Yes Tour Coming This Fall