

The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!

Located in the heart of Missouri, the Lake of the Ozarks is renowned as the Midwest's premier lake resort destination, and it's no wonder! The massive lake, which has more coastline than California's Pacific shore, is a place where visitors can enjoy state parks and indulge in pastimes such as fishing, zip-lining, golf, horseback riding, boat excursions, wineries, fantastic restaurants, helicopter and airplane tours, spas and of course basking on the beach and playing in the water. There's plenty of entertainment to be had too, especially at Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton where nationally-known acts perform and keep the lake rockin'! Here's a look at who's coming to Ozarks Amphitheater through September.

May 11, 2023 - Breaking Benjamin with special guest Bush

May 26, 2023 - Dwight Yoakam with special guest Aaron Lewis

May 27, 2023 - Chicago

June 16, 2023 - The Avett Brothers with special guest Gov't Mule

June 22, 2023 - Walker Hayes: Duck Buck Tour with special guest Ingrid Andress

June 30, 2023 - Trace Adkins: Somewhere in America Tour

July 2, 2023 - Earth, Wind & Fire

July 14, 2023 - Billy Currington

July 21, 2023 - Dierks Bentley: Gravel & Gold Tour

August 5, 2023 - In This Moment & Motionless in White: The Dark Horizon Tour

August 18, 2023 - Incubus

August 19, 2023 - Blues Traveler + Big Head Todd & the Monsters

August 23, 2023 - The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald

Sept. 9, 2023 - Train

Sept. 22, 2023 - Goo Goo Dolls: The Big Night Out Tour

Tickets to Ozarks Amphitheater shows can be purchased here.

Find out about all the other fun things to do at the Lake of the Ozarks here.