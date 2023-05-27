The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!

Located in the heart of Missouri, the Lake of the Ozarks is renowned as the Midwest's premier lake resort destination, and it's no wonder! The massive lake, which has more coastline than California's Pacific shore, is a place where visitors can enjoy state parks and indulge in pastimes such as fishing, zip-lining, golf, horseback riding, boat excursions, wineries, fantastic restaurants, helicopter and airplane tours, spas and of course basking on the beach and playing in the water. There's plenty of entertainment to be had too, especially at Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton where nationally-known acts perform and keep the lake rockin'! Here's a look at who's coming to Ozarks Amphitheater through September.
May 11, 2023 - Breaking Benjamin with special guest Bush
May 26, 2023 - Dwight Yoakam with special guest Aaron Lewis
May 27, 2023 - Chicago
June 16, 2023 - The Avett Brothers with special guest Gov't Mule
June 22, 2023 - Walker Hayes: Duck Buck Tour with special guest Ingrid Andress
June 30, 2023 - Trace Adkins: Somewhere in America Tour
July 2, 2023 - Earth, Wind & Fire
July 14, 2023 - Billy Currington
July 21, 2023 - Dierks Bentley: Gravel & Gold Tour
August 5, 2023 - In This Moment & Motionless in White: The Dark Horizon Tour
August 18, 2023 - Incubus
August 19, 2023 - Blues Traveler + Big Head Todd & the Monsters
August 23, 2023 - The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald
Sept. 9, 2023 - Train
Sept. 22, 2023 - Goo Goo Dolls: The Big Night Out Tour
Tickets to Ozarks Amphitheater shows can be purchased here.
Find out about all the other fun things to do at the Lake of the Ozarks here.
