

Top 12 Rock Songs For Valentine's Day!

Rob shares this special edition of Caught in The Act with his picks for the Top 12 Rock Songs for Valentine's Day (actually, Top 15!). Check out the list below:

The Rolling Stones - Angie

#1 The greatest song with a name... "BETH" by KISS comes in a close second but, listen to Mick's vocals and Keith's guitar work. He still loves her and can't get enough of her but, it's not enough. He sees her everywhere he looks. Keith Richards said while writing the song it wasn't based off of anyone in particular but, I'm guessing he found inspiration with someone...

Paul McCartney And Wings - 'Maybe I'm Amazed'

#2 This song give me goose bumps every time I hear it and this live version delivers. You can hear how much Paul loved Linda. Every man or woman can relate to this song with how much a person can affect them... I should say you are lucky if you are amazed by someone special.

Eric Clapton - Bell Bottom Blues

#3 This could easily be #1. Clapton sings about how he will do anything for her and in true guy fashion; he begs, pleads, is willing to do whatever it will take but, if she says no, don't be surprised when they do meet again, if he's with another lover...

The Rolling Stones & Eddie Vedder - Wild Horses

#4 There isn't a person alive that can't relate to this song. This version with Eddie Vedder is on fire!!

Richie Sambora & Orianthi - I'll Be There For You

#5 The King of Swing proves here why he was the soul of the band Bon Jovi. This 10 minute version, that I was lucky enough to witness performed live ( you can see me in this video too), may be the finest live version of this monster Bon Jovi hit!

The Jeff Healey Band - Angel Eyes

#6 Shame on you for not knowing this song but, this one could easily be at #1 too. Jeff Healey sings an anthem for every guy that has his day in the sun when the girl chooses him over countless others. He steps up and shows why she and her Angel Eyes should be looking at him!! This live version is a must see!!

Hinder - Lips Of An Angel

#7 This acoustic version will have a tear in your eye and make you think what could have been or what should be...

Beatles - Something

#8 I'm embarrassed to say I put this song at 8... On any other day, this is number 1! Take a listen to this acoustic version and how simple it is but, the emotions are there by 1000%. Something clean and raw makes you understand everything so clearly!

Warrant - Blind Faith

#9 No question that Warrant may be the most underrated band ever. Jani Lane was beyond talented with his lyrics and arrangements. While other Warrant songs get more attention, "Blind Faith" is their greatest song. Just listen to this acoustic version and every guy on the planet can identify with these lyrics...

Skid Row - I Remember You

#10 If you went to high school in the 80's, I'm sure you can identify with this song. Sebastian's vocals take this power ballad to another level!

Elvis Presley - Unchained Melody

#11 A little less than 2 months before we would lose The King. He delivered one of the most powerful live recordings ever! While Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore may have made the original recording, by The Righteous Brothers, popular. There is no Question that this live version by Elvis is the one to melt your heart.

Van Halen - Why Can't This Be Love

#12 I apologize for having this one at 12... I love this song and brings back so many memories from high school. Sammy and Eddie are at their finest!!

Bonus songs:

John Corabi - Robin's Song (Union)

#13 I saw John Corabi perform this song live this past Friday night and "Robin's Song" from his time in Union definitely tugs at the heart strings.

Brides Of Destruction - Only Get So Far

#14 This song gets me choked up every time I hear it and I can definitely say the vocals are haunting with a riff to match!

Richie Sambora - If I Can't Have Your Love

#15 The King of Swing deserves to have a second on this list. Check out Richie's vocals. I'm sure they will strike a chord with you!

I hope you found this play list enjoyable and hopefully opened you up to some material and/or new versions of classics!