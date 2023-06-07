

Tupelo Elvis Festival

The 25th annual Tupelo Elvis Festival is set to get fans all shook up in the King's hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi.

Tupelo Elvis Festival - June 7-11, 2023 - Tupelo, MS

Elvis Presley will be honored in Tupelo, Mississippi, his birthplace, with five days of music, an Elvis tribute artists contest, and other sorts of Elvis-related fun as the Tupelo Elvis Festival celebrates its Silver Anniversary. Presley's legacy will live on in the hearts of rabid fans who'll flock to Tupelo to enjoy performances by 25 of the world's most talented Elvis tribute artists. Fans will also have a chance to participate in the Running with the King 5K and the Fling with the King Disc Golf Tournament. Here's a rundown of each day's events including the venue they'll take place at:

Weds. June 7, 2023

6 pm - Tupelo Elvis Festival Silver Jubilee Gala and After Party - Tupelo Cotton Mill

Festival host Tom Brown will emcee a show featuring Alex Mitchell, Ben Thompson, Bill Cherry, Brandon Bennett, Brooke Wright, Cody Ray Slaughter, Cote Deonath, David Lee, Jay Dupuis, Jeff Lewis, Nick Perkins, Pat Dunn and Victor Trevino Jr. backed by the T.I.C. Band.

Thurs. June 8, 2023

9 am-3 pm - "Becoming Experience" Youth Day & Competition - Elvis Presley Birthplace

2 pm - Tupelo Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition Showcase - Cadence Bank Arena

With festival host Tom Brown, Alex Mitchell, Nick Perkins and Tupelo Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contestants backed by the T.I.C. Band.

7 pm - Silver Celebration Opening Concert - Cadence Bank Arena

With festival host Tom Brown and Cody Ray Slaughter, Bill Cherry and David Lee backed by the T.I.C. Band.

10:30 pm - Jeff Lewis & Friends After Party - Silver Moon Club

With Jeff Lewis and friends backed by the T.I.C. Band.

Fri. June 9, 2023

10 am - Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition, First Round - Cadence Bank Arena

With festival host Tom Brown, Elvis Tribute Artist contestants back by the T.I.C. Band.

2 pm - Conversations with Tom Brown - Cadence Bank Arena

With Tom Brown and special guests.

6 pm - TCB Fights "Decked Out" Weigh In - Cadence Bank Arena Conference Center

Featuring local fighters from UFM, HIT Fitness and other local boxing gyms.

7 pm - Elvis! Three, Two, One Concert - Cadence Bank Arena

Festival host Tom Brown with 2022 Memphis Top Three: Brooke Wright, Cote Deonath and Victor Trevino Jr backed by the T.I.C. Band.

10:30 - Jeff Lewis & Friends After Party - Silver Moon Club

Jeff Lewis & Friends with the T.I.C. Band.

Sat. June 10, 2023

7:30 am - Running with the King 5K - Veterans Park

8 am-5 pm - Fling with the King Disc Golf Tournament - Veterans Park

10 am - Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition Semi-finals and Finals - Cadence Bank Arena

2 pm-4 pm - Elvis Tribute Artists Meet & Greets - Various downtown locations

7 pm - Tupelo Elvis Festival 25th Anniversary Silver Jubilee Concert - Cadence Bank Arena

Festival host Tom Brown and Pat Dunn, Ben Thompson, Brandon Bennett, Dean Z, Jay Dupuis, North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra and the T.I.C. Band.

7 pm - TCB Fights "Decked Out" Boxing Event - Cadence Bank Arena Conference Center

Featuring local fighters from UFM, HIT Fitness and other local boxing gyms.

10:30 pm - Jeff Lewis & Friends After Party - Silver Moon Club

Jeff Lewis and friends backed by the T.I.C. Band.

Sun. June 11, 2023

8 am-2 pm - Fling with the King Disc Golf Tournament - Veterans Park

1 pm - Sunday Gospel Concert - Cadence Bank Arena

Festival host Tom Brown and performers Alex Mitchell, Ben Thompson, Bill Cherry, Brandon Bennett, Brooke Wright, Cote Deonath, David Lee, Dean Z, Jay Dupuis, Jeff Lewis, Nick Perkins, Pat Dunn, Victor Trevino Jr and the 2023 Tupelo Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition winner with the T.I.C. Band.

Performers scheduled to compete in the 2023 Tupelo Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition are: Chris Collins, Christian Parson, Daniel Barrella, Daniel Durston, David Allen, Gabriel Sanders, Jesse Aron, Josh Davis, Joshua Pack, Landon Sholar, Lee Alexander, Liam Hewitt, Louis Brown, Lloyd Aron Douglas, Logan Ramey, Mario Kombou, Mason Wood, Matt King, Nick Armstrong, Randy Travis, Russ Weathers, Ryan Rose, Tom Christopher, Tyler Christopher and Walt Lamb.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Tupelo Elvis Festival go here.

For information on all the fun things to do in Tupelo go here.