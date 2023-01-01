Valentine's Day Gift Ideas

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Here are some cool ideas for gifts for your Valentine, and yes we have chocolate!

Eli & Elm Weighted Comforter

Wrap your Valentine in love with a super comfy weighted comforter from Eli & Elm! There's something about a weighted blanket that leads to relaxation and the weighted comforter from Eli & Elm puts the "comfort" in comforter. It's actually a science; made from 100% cotton fabric, Eli & Elm's weighted comforter uses thousands of micro glass beads that are evenly distributed throughout the comforter so as to provide the right amount of weight that'll lead to a calming and relaxing night's sleep. The comforter provides deep pressure therapy and encourages the body to release "feel good" chemicals like dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin. And since the cotton sateen quilted fabric has a thread count of 300 it is soft and welcoming when snuggled with. In fact Eli & Elm's weighted comforter is the closest thing to giving your Valentine a hug that you'll likely find! Available in Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen and King/California King. Order here.

Adult Coloring Books from Walter Foster

Does your Valentine have an artistic side and a fondness for whimsy? Then they'll love one or more of the new adult coloring books from Walter Foster. Fans of the Tarot will especially enjoy "Kawaii Tarot Coloring Book" designed by Lulu Mayo. Mayo has put her own whimsical spin on all 78 cards of the standard Tarot deck so coloring enthusiasts will find The Fool represented by a lucky cat while The High Priestess is a fluffy unicorn and a fancy poodle is The Empress. And what could be more perfect for Valentine's Day than two cuddly bunnies representing The Lovers? "The Best of the '80s Coloring Book" offers depictions of computers and boom boxes, big hair and shoulder pads and personalities like Madonna, Mr. T, Freddy Krueger and Guns N' Roses. Scenes from favorite movies like Footloose and Sixteen Candles are also found among the book's nearly 50 illustrations. And moving forward a decade "Best of the '90s Coloring Book" features Beanie Babies, CDs and cell phones, pogs, video games, flannel shirts, the Rachel haircut and personalities like Britney Spears, Ricky Martin, Nirvana and NSYNC. All books feature heavy paper pages so markers won't bleed through. Order here.

Cloud Haven Creations

Yes, jewelry is always a sure bet at Valentine's Day. But if your relationship is not at the tennis bracelet or gold watch point yet, moderately-priced selections from Cloud Haven Creations are sure to please. They have a line of hand made and very attractive necklaces that, dependent on which one you choose, are made with varying items; the Garden Necklace for example features pearls, gemstone and glass beads and handmade dog beads, with an antique silver heart toggle clasp. There are about 70 designs in all in the Cloud Haven Creations necklace line including some perfect for Valentine's Day, like the Adore Necklace, the Unconditional Necklace with 14K gold filled and 14K gold plated beads along with a 14K gold filled toggle clasp, and the Affection Set that features a necklace with delicate pink gradient design with flower, butterfly and leaf accents (and a pink pig!) and that comes with a matching bracelet. Necklaces come in two sizes, 16 inch or 18 inch. Cloud Haven Creations also has about 15 necklaces designed for men. See the full line of Cloud Haven Creations and order here.

Pure Origin Coffee

Coffee drinkers know that it's important to have a good hot tasty cut of java to get the day started. Maybe a couple of cups! With that in mind, surely you wouldn't want your coffee-loving Valentine to have it any other way. Look no further than the delicious blends from Pure Origin Coffee. Pure Origin Coffee is sourced from six different countries: Peru, Colombia, Honduras, Indonesia, Congo and Kenya and each has different qualities. The Congolese variety is a dark roast with notes of citrus, the Honduran is a medium roast with notes of caramel and the Indonesian, from Sumatra, is a dark roast with notes of chocolate. All of the yummy blends are available as whole bean or ground in 12-ounce bags (10-ounce for Congo and Indonesia) and if one variety just isn't going to be enough, Pure Origin Coffee can be ordered in bundles of three or all six varieties. But wait, tasty coffee is not the whole story here! Pure Origin Coffee works to empower the coffee bean growers with assistance to family-owned farms, clean water initiatives, equal opportunities for women, access to safe medical treatments and much more. So you can feel good about that as you savor some quality coffee! Order here.

Cocomii Phone Cases

Flaming Tortoise! No, we're not talking about an endangered species. Flaming Tortoise is the name of one of the most popular designs that Cocomii offers on their phone cases. Other animal prints include tiger, snow leopard, python, leopard, king cobra, zebra, cheetah and even dairy cow (and a caramel cow variation!) Beyond the animal prints there are cases in a seemingly endless variety of solid colors, solid color cases adorned with cute little hearts (hint, hint, Valentine), a brand new pearl glitter line in pink, white or iridescent, holographic scenes, shockproof cases, mother-of-pearl designs, neutral colors and the choices go on and on. Cocomii is the leader in square case design and they have chic cases for the iPhone 14 Pro that will work with wireless charging and car mount. Cocomii makes cases that'll fit more than a dozen Apple iPhone models and an equal number of Samsung Galaxy models. Wouldn't it be fun to have one yourself that matches the one you get for your Valentine? Order here.

The Functional Chocolate Company

I know what you're thinking --- we saved the best for last. Indeed this final gift suggestion for this year's Valentine's Day is pretty sweet! But as you might expect from a company called The Functional Chocolate Company, this is no ordinary chocolate! Functional Chocolate Company makes chocolate treats that come in bar form and that begin with 60% cacao. Chocolate is already loaded with helpful ingredients like flavanols, antioxidants and minerals but the folks at Funcho (hey, we're all friends here) kick it up a notch so that while you're eating their chocolate you're actually consuming a dietary supplement. And there are lots of varieties to suit a person's specific needs. Energy Chocolate is formulated to help you get up and go and includes maca extract, ashwagandha extract, taurine and green tea extract to help achieve that goal. When it's time to slow down Sleepy Chocolate includes melatonin, valerian and chamomile to help you drift off. And so on and so forth for other varieties to reduce stress, "pause your pain," manage menopause and boost your brain power. Oh, and Valentines, The Functional Chocolate Company makes a variety called Sexy Chocolate and you can use your imagination as to what it's for. Let's just say your Valentine might appreciate it if you gift them more than one of these bars! Order here.