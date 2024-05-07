

Carin Leon Will Open For The Rolling Stones in Arizona

Rising Latin star Carin León will be the opening act when The Rolling Stones perform May 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Landing the opening gig for one of the world's greatest all-time rock bands is just the latest in an impressive list of achievements for León who won a Latin GRAMMY for Best Norteno Album forand also hit big with two singles, "Primera Cita" and "Segun Quien" which both charted Top 25 at Spotify and Top 30 on Billboard's Global 200.

He recently collaborated with country star Kane Brown on the single "The One (Pero No Como Yo)" and his latest single "ALCH SI" with Grupo Frontera just reached the #1 spot on Billboard's Regional Mexican Airplay chart. Fans are coming out in droves to see León; he recently sold out a 38-show tour of American arenas.

The Rolling Stones are touring behind their latest release Hackney Diamonds and the show in metropolitan Phoenix is one of only 16 cities in North America where the legendary rockers will perform. Tickets are here.

