He recently collaborated with country star Kane Brown on the single "The One (Pero No Como Yo)" and his latest single "ALCH SI" with Grupo Frontera just reached the #1 spot on Billboard's Regional Mexican Airplay chart. Fans are coming out in droves to see León; he recently sold out a 38-show tour of American arenas.
The Rolling Stones are touring behind their latest release Hackney Diamonds and the show in metropolitan Phoenix is one of only 16 cities in North America where the legendary rockers will perform. Tickets are here.
Korn Recruit Gojira and Spiritbox For North American Tour- Graham Bonnet Revisits 'Since You Been Done' With Marty Friedman- more
AC/DC Recruit The Pretty Reckless For 2024 Tour- Iron Maiden Add Final Show To North American Tour- Black Sabbath- more
Hot In The City: Carin Leon Will Open For The Rolling Stones in Arizona
Caught In The Act: Ministry Rocks Chicago
RockPile: Spotlight on Season of Mist
Korn Recruit Gojira and Spiritbox For North American Tour
Graham Bonnet Revisits 'Since You Been Done' With Marty Friedman
Streaming Dominates Music Consumption In The U.S.
Stray Cats Announce American Summer Tour
Sleeping With Sirens To Play 'Let's Cheers To This' In Full On 2024 Tour
Hear The String Cheese Incident's 'County Road Blues'
Maximo Park Stream New Song and Video 'Favourite Songs'
Frank Turner Reflects On A Lost Teenage Romance With 'Letters'